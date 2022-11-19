ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

longisland.com

Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Volunteer firefighters honored for rescue efforts in Nassau County

ROOSEVELT, NY (PIX11) — As fire and thick smoke consumed a house in Roosevelt, volunteer firefighters jumped into action; now they’re being thanked. Volunteers Chief Anthony Sotira and Lieutenant Joe Brown were honored Monday for their efforts on East Raymond Avenue on the morning of Nov. 4. Brown, who volunteers with Baldwin fire service, heard the […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville

A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville. Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
anash.org

The Rebbe’s Army, All Together

Gallery 1: After a 2 year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the annual Shluchim group photo was held in front of 770 Eastern Parkway, with hundreds of new shluchim joining for the first time. Credit: Shalom Burkis. Thousands of Shluchim pose for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters...
BROOKLYN, NY
greaterlongisland.com

West Islip’s Class of 2023 will be well represented in college athletics

Fifteen student-athletes from West Islip High School committed earlier this month to playing for athletic programs at colleges across the country. Ten of the seniors will continue playing lacrosse at the next level; two will play softball, one will swim and one each will play baseball and soccer. The district gathered the group at the high school for a ceremony to commemorate their signings.
WEST ISLIP, NY
27east.com

Police Cuff Socialite For Suspected Menacing

Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and fourth degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, stemming from a... more. Nancy Carret López-Balboa of New York City and Southampton died on November 21 in New York City. She was...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Stargazer Is Back, Completely Restored and Rebuilt

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If there’s one thing East Enders can be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, it’s seeing late artist Linda Scott’s iconic “Stargazer” sculpture returned to its former glory, just in time for the holidays. The massive, 50-foot...
MANORVILLE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Patchogue holiday boat parade winners

The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Riverfront Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of the Patchogue River, hosted the 29th Annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade and Preview Party on Saturday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PATCHOGUE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Minor Injured By Fall Caused By Seizure At Armonk American Legion Hall: Police

A police department came to the aid of a minor who suffered a fall likely caused by a seizure at a Northern Westchester American Legion Hall, authorities said. On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 4:30 p.m., several adults brought an injured juvenile into North Castle Police headquarters after they suffered a fall at the American Legion House in Armonk at 35 Bedford Rd., according to North Castle Police.
ARMONK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Northwell Health saves Huntington’s Holiday Spectacular

Last week, in a joint statement, the Town of Huntington and the Huntington Village Business Improvement District, announced that the BID would not be able to organize the annual Holiday Spectacular this year. That decision has now been reversed. According to a Nov. 11 press release from the town and...
HUNTINGTON, NY

