2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
Volunteer firefighters honored for rescue efforts in Nassau County
ROOSEVELT, NY (PIX11) — As fire and thick smoke consumed a house in Roosevelt, volunteer firefighters jumped into action; now they’re being thanked. Volunteers Chief Anthony Sotira and Lieutenant Joe Brown were honored Monday for their efforts on East Raymond Avenue on the morning of Nov. 4. Brown, who volunteers with Baldwin fire service, heard the […]
News 12
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville. Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally...
NBC New York
Student Arrested for Threatening to Detonate Explosive at Long Island School
A teenage student was arrested after he made repeated threats against a Long Island high school that he would detonate an explosive device on school grounds, according to police. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday after he made several threats over the past month to set off an explosion and commit...
Students: School play thespians changed in bathroom where camera was found
Students say the bathroom where it was located is near where the fall drama production has been preparing for this weekend's shows, which made that hallway busier than normal.
anash.org
The Rebbe’s Army, All Together
Gallery 1: After a 2 year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the annual Shluchim group photo was held in front of 770 Eastern Parkway, with hundreds of new shluchim joining for the first time. Credit: Shalom Burkis. Thousands of Shluchim pose for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters...
Boy, 15, threatened to set off explosive at Long Island high school: police
A Long Island teen was arrested Monday for threatening to set off a bomb at his high school, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.
longisland.com
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Busts Suffolk County Animal Hoarder
Recently, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals requesting assistance with an animal hoarding case. ECO Dickson and DEC Wildlife staff responded to a home where they...
longisland.com
Dentist and Tobay Worker Charged in 136-Count Indictment for Opioid Prescription Scheme
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III announced that a Nassau County dentist and a Town of Oyster Bay worker have been indicted for their roles in a scheme to sell opioid prescriptions during a four-year period from 2017 to 2021.
greaterlongisland.com
West Islip’s Class of 2023 will be well represented in college athletics
Fifteen student-athletes from West Islip High School committed earlier this month to playing for athletic programs at colleges across the country. Ten of the seniors will continue playing lacrosse at the next level; two will play softball, one will swim and one each will play baseball and soccer. The district gathered the group at the high school for a ceremony to commemorate their signings.
27east.com
Police Cuff Socialite For Suspected Menacing
Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and fourth degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, stemming from a... more. Nancy Carret López-Balboa of New York City and Southampton died on November 21 in New York City. She was...
6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at Queens restaurant
Six people at a Queens restaurant were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning Monday night, according to authorities.
danspapers.com
Stargazer Is Back, Completely Restored and Rebuilt
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If there’s one thing East Enders can be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, it’s seeing late artist Linda Scott’s iconic “Stargazer” sculpture returned to its former glory, just in time for the holidays. The massive, 50-foot...
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue holiday boat parade winners
The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Riverfront Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of the Patchogue River, hosted the 29th Annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade and Preview Party on Saturday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
Minor Injured By Fall Caused By Seizure At Armonk American Legion Hall: Police
A police department came to the aid of a minor who suffered a fall likely caused by a seizure at a Northern Westchester American Legion Hall, authorities said. On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 4:30 p.m., several adults brought an injured juvenile into North Castle Police headquarters after they suffered a fall at the American Legion House in Armonk at 35 Bedford Rd., according to North Castle Police.
Syracuse University student dead, another hospitalized after crash, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University student is dead, and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night, according to an email from a university official. A student at SUNY Albany also died in the crash, according to reports. Boburmirzo Sharipov, of Brooklyn, a junior majoring in human...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Northwell Health saves Huntington’s Holiday Spectacular
Last week, in a joint statement, the Town of Huntington and the Huntington Village Business Improvement District, announced that the BID would not be able to organize the annual Holiday Spectacular this year. That decision has now been reversed. According to a Nov. 11 press release from the town and...
Nassau County program could make EpiPens available for restaurant owners
Nassau County restaurants could have EpiPens available for customers with life-threatening food allergies, but first the program has to get the approval of the Nassau County Legislature.
eastendbeacon.com
The Brewster House, A Dilapidated Memory of Sportsmen’s Flanders Past, is Demolished
Pictured Above: The Brewster House in Flanders in late October of this year. A long-abandoned bright blue former boarding house on Flanders Road was demolished by Southampton Town contractors on Friday, paving the way for the property to be used for water quality improvement purposes. The town purchased the property...
