Gov. Youngkin promises racism, slavery will be taught in Virginia schools
Editor’s Note: A longer version of the Q&A with Gov. Youngkin is at the bottom of this story. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday racism and slavery should be taught in schools amid heavy criticism of his administration’s controversial scrapping of all-encompassing historical themes proposed by the previous […]
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Why Richmond restaurant Saison is shutting down
Saison restaurant and its neighboring Saison Market will cease operations next month at 23 W. Marshall St. and 323 N. Adams St.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senator L. Louise Lucas Set Special Election for 7th Senate District
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas today concurrently issued writs of election declaring a special election in the 7th Senate District for January 10, 2023. The seat was previously held by Senator Jen A. Kiggans, who resigned on November 15, 2022. The...
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
Residents in Richmond’s Stratford Hill neighborhood protest construction of new Sheetz
Residents of the Stratford Hills neighborhood in Richmond lined Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, to protest a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
Teen hosts turkey giveaway in Richmond: 'Do something positive'
A Richmond teen is giving back to the community where he grew up by donating Thanksgiving turkeys at an event Sunday.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'
Neighbors held a rally to protest construction of a new Sheetz gas station at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Saturday.
Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
Prince George's Co. Sheriff Melvin C. High dies after nearly 20 years of service
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George County's Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital on Thursday. County officials held a news conference Thursday to announce his passing. Authorities say High was sworn in...
Pedestrian hit by car on MCV campus in downtown Richmond
A pedestrian was hit by a car on the MCV campus on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic closure.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
Woman killed in Gilpin Court shooting in Richmond
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one woman, and the detention of another, in Gilpin Court.
Richmond man charged in fraud scheme that stole millions from insurance companies
Ten people, including one from Richmond, face charges in an alleged money laundering and wire fraud scheme that targeted medical insurance programs, resulting in more than $11.1 million in total losses.
Officers deliver Thanksgiving meal boxes to 500 families
Police officers in Henrico County are making sure needy families have a meal to share with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.
‘He loved cars’: Family to honor Henrico murder victim with ride out
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up. Ronnie Sneed, 38, was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of […]
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
Richmond City councilmember calls for state investigation into jail after inmate death
Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammell, who also serves as Chair of the Public Safety Standing Committee, is calling for a state investigation into the Richmond City Justice Center, after the reported death of an inmate.
