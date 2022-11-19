Read full article on original website
Healthline
What Is Internal Shingles?
Shingles is a common, painful condition that typically causes blisters and rashes on the skin. However, shingles can become more than a skin problem when it affects other systems of the body. These complications of the disease are sometimes referred to as “internal shingles” or zoster sine herpete (ZSH).
A Silent Killer
Many of you have been following my journey in child life, but most of you don't know my story other than my grandparents battling cancer. When I was 6 my dad was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Lyme Disease is something that is becoming more common, but many people don't know the effects that Lyme can play on a person's life. Many people don't know that it can be deadly. In my dad's case, it almost was. For our sake, he is still here 15 years later. The tole that his journey has played in my life has not only shaped me into who I am, but the way that I see so many people.
Healthline
What Causes Dry Eye Discharge?
It might seem surprising that having dry eye syndrome can actually lead to increased discharge in your eye. But how much is too much?. Dry eye is a common condition that affects the outer layers of the eye, called the ocular surface, and tear film. It happens when your tears don’t function properly or when you do not produce enough tears to nourish and moisturize your eyes.
dallasexpress.com
Study: Patients Recall Near-Death After CPR
A study led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine claims that one in five people who survive CPR is able to recall the experience despite being unconscious. After observing the near-death experiences of 567 men and women who were resuscitated between May 2017 and March 2020 in the United States and the United Kingdom, 20% experienced what the study calls “lucid death.”
The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation
You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
verywellmind.com
What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?
Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Darker Days for Physicians Are Coming
I am usually the most positive and optimistic person in the room. However, I have a warning for the physician community that you need to hear. Tune in this week to hear why darker days lie ahead for physicians. I’m sharing why things are going to get worse before they start getting better, why you need to take this warning seriously, and how to escape the burnout, loss of autonomy, and avoid being left behind.
allnurses.com
Emotional Self Care: 6 Steps to Improve Resilience
We all know that life is full of ups and downs. But why do some people seem to get through the down periods more easily than other people do? Is this a trait they were born with? Is there a way to learn to be more like them?. The good...
What Are Chigger Bites And How Do You Treat Them?
Along with summertime fun comes a host of different kinds of obnoxious bug bites. Discover what chigger bites are, and what the best methods are to treat them.
