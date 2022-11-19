Read full article on original website
Town of Brookhaven announces completion of $1.2-million Farmingville/Holtsville paving project
Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a six-road paving project in Farmingville/Holtsville. Prior to paving, a combination of in-house crews and outside contractors completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 7,842 square feet of concrete aprons, 8,594 square feet of sidewalk, 3,340 linear feet of concrete curb, and 1,612 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $44,963 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services.
West Islip’s Class of 2023 will be well represented in college athletics
Fifteen student-athletes from West Islip High School committed earlier this month to playing for athletic programs at colleges across the country. Ten of the seniors will continue playing lacrosse at the next level; two will play softball, one will swim and one each will play baseball and soccer. The district gathered the group at the high school for a ceremony to commemorate their signings.
New Fairfield Inn by Marriott Hotel to be Constructed Near Farmingdale's Republic Airport
Zoning approvals have been successfully secured to construct a brand new “Fairfield Inn” by Marriott near Republic Airport on SR 109 in Farmingdale, NY. The new Hotel required approvals from the Babylon’s Town Board for a change of zone from G-Light Industrial to M-H Planned Motel-Hotel District, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board for multiple area variances, as well as special permission to allow construction of a four (4) story hotel.
Brookhaven’s town clerk retires from public service
After more than two decades of public service, Brookhaven Town Clerk Donna Lent (I) has retired after nine years in that office. The announcement was made at the Nov. 10 Town Board meeting, where Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and council members thanked Lent for her service. “It was a lovely...
Stony Brook University’s stroke unit saves vet on Veterans Day
Joseph “Bob” Annunziata, a resident of Kings Park, wants you not to be like him. An army veteran, Annunziata urges residents and, in particular, other veterans, to pay attention to their medical needs and to take action when they find out they have a problem. A self-described “tough...
Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events
The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 21, for a business meeting covering a range of pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant presented the cost estimates for the proposed upper wall to fortify the East Beach bluff, presenting figures ranging from $3.32 million to $4.52 million depending on the scope of the projects, such as add-ons to accommodate racket sports amenities. [See story, “Port Jeff … trustees debate erosion mitigation strategy at village country club.]
Massapequa Students Escape A Distant Past
Sixth-graders traveled back in time several thousand years to the Paleolithic and Neolithic eras at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District. Students took part in an escape room simulation to learn about the advancements of early humans. Library media specialists Laurie Martucci-Walsh and Julie Rogers planned the activity...
Down Payment Assistance Program Applications Now Available
The Town of Babylon Down Payment Assistance program is now open for applications! We are once again partnering with Long Island Housing Partnership to offer a grant of $39k plus $15k of additional funding for down payment assistance to income-eligible homebuyers in the Town. For all details and to apply,...
Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
Nassau County program could make EpiPens available for restaurant owners
Nassau County restaurants could have EpiPens available for customers with life-threatening food allergies, but first the program has to get the approval of the Nassau County Legislature.
Lidl and Stony Brook Athletics launch Hoops for Hunger campaign
The Stony Brook University Athletics Department has expanded their partnership with Lidl to launch the “Hoops for Hunger” campaign. Lidl, recently ranked a top 5 U.S. grocer in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, will donate one dollar for every basket that the Stony Brook men’s basketball team makes at Island Federal Arena throughout the 2022-23 season. All proceeds will be donated to Long Island Cares, a local food bank on a mission to feed Long Island’s food insecure.
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville. Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally...
Check in with each other, yourself before approaching holidays, local doctors urge
An important gift people can give each other this holiday season is a check-in call or visit. That’s the advice of area mental health professionals, who say that the holidays in general can be stressful and that several factors, including grieving over the loss of family or friends, fear about ongoing health concerns, and uncertainty and overall anxiety, have created stressors to mental health.
Northwell Health saves Huntington’s Holiday Spectacular
Last week, in a joint statement, the Town of Huntington and the Huntington Village Business Improvement District, announced that the BID would not be able to organize the annual Holiday Spectacular this year. That decision has now been reversed. According to a Nov. 11 press release from the town and...
15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Editorial: Taking personal steps to prevent ransomware attacks
The recent ransomware attack against the Suffolk County government has sparked questions regarding our relationship with technology. We often take for granted the convenience offered by our devices. Today, we can communicate at lightning speed thanks to email and text messaging. A week’s supply of groceries is just a few clicks away. And many can carry out a full day of work without leaving their homes.
Parking and storage of vehicles, boats, trailers and campers in front yards of homes, except on driveways, now punishable by $500 fine
Parking vehicles in “non-driveway areas” of a front yard is now a violation of Riverhead Town Code. The Town Board on Tuesday approved a code amendment to prohibit parking, placement or storage of vehicles, including boats, trailers, RVs and campers in non-driveway areas of the front yard of all one-, two- and multifamily dwellings.
Long Island’s LGBTQ community on high alert following Club Q slaying in Colorado
LGBTQ leaders on Long Island are speaking out about the deadly shooting that occurred in a Colorado Springs gay night club.
Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients
On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
