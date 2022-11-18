The launch of the game Samurai Maiden is less than two weeks away. On December 1, it will become available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch in Japan, and then people around the globe will be able to play it on Steam on December 8. For people deciding whether or not they want to put money down on the game, D3 Publisher decided to give them a sneak peek in the form of a 10-minute gameplay video.

1 DAY AGO