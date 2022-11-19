ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Vacaville baker competes on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge

By Rachel Wulff
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXKsE_0jGdk1vV00

VACAVILLE — A Vacaville baker is so close to victory, she could taste it. She said entering the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is an honor she holds close to her heart.

Ali Harris has sweet memories as a five-year-old in the kitchen with her grandmother.

"My grandmother, who is near and dear to my heart, taught me how to bake," she said. "We used to do cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, all in the holiday season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmgHv_0jGdk1vV00

It quickly became Harris' hobby and a fun and creative outlet that she showcased on social media. And pretty soon, it wasn't just catering customers taking notice but corporate executives.

"In 2020, Food Network representatives reached out to me and I applied," she said. "I didn't hear anything back, and they reached out again and I went through a rigorous application process."

Harris was selected from 10,000 applicants to be on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge.

"I watch this show every year and it's kind of the Super Bowl for bakers. It's pretty awesome," she said.

She was one of 40 contestants who flew to Tennessee to shoot with her food idols.

"When I walked into the Food Network kitchen, I was overwhelmed," Harris said. "Just being able to be on a national stage like that was awesome, but I also got to see one of my baking idols, Reed Drummond."

To see what she cooks up, you'll have to watch Sunday night. She gave us a little taste of what to expect.

"You guys are going to laugh. It's going to be pretty funny," she said.

The top prize is $10,000. As for how it all pans out, you'll just have to see how the cookie crumbles.

The Christmas Cookie Challenge airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Food Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Retired East Bay couple grateful this Thanksgiving for senior food program

SAN PABLO (KPIX) -- The economic toll of the pandemic and sky high inflation have been especially hard on retirees.Chris and Karen are recently retired. They have been working their entire lives but they have also been coming to the San Pablo Library's Senior Food Program for the past two years. They heard about it online and they say it has been a lifesaver. And like so many they have been impacted by the increased cost of food prices.  "I am a retired floor installer for thirty years," said Chris. "She has been a school teacher for twenty-five years, "Chris said...
SAN PABLO, CA
macaronikid.com

Five Things to Do this Week in Lodi, CA

Here are Macaroni KID Lodi's picks for the five things to do in the Lodi with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. WOW Museum (Teachers & 2yo/under FREE!) The mission of the World of Wonders Science Museum is to offer hands-on, science-based exhibits and...
LODI, CA
CBS San Francisco

Century-old Berkeley plumbing company helps find pets a forever home

BERKELEY -- Blame it on the pandemic or the rising cost of inflation, but whatever the cause Bay Area animal shelters are in crisis.  And across the region, people are stepping up to help like the workers at  L.J. Kruse Plumbing in Berkeley.Every Thursday morning, Marie McLean, who works at the century old-plumbing company, walks a few blocks to the Berkeley Humane Society shelter.   "It's a joy to everyone in the office," said McLean, who has worked at the plumbing company for 15 years. "We love the dogs. You feed a dog, you walk a dog, you play with...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime benefactor donates 679 turkeys to St. Anthony's Dining Room in S.F.

SAN FRANCISCO -- For many, the holiday season is a time for giving to those who are less fortunate and that's especially true right before Thanksgiving.  In San Francisco's Tenderloin District, one donation has risen above the rest and shows what one committed individual can accomplish.On Saturday, the St Anthony's Foundation building was once again bustling with activity after a long COVID hiatus.  This time, volunteers were putting together hundreds of hygiene kits to hand out to the people who call the Tenderloin home."Feels good. It's good to treat people well," said volunteer Chris Wibfli.As he watched them work, St....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Second Harvest food bank volunteer works as a one-man distribution team

SAN MATEO -- One man who regularly receives help from a South Bay food bank also works hard to give back, bringing food to those in need. With the holiday season arriving, Bay Area food banks say the need for help has only increased with inflation and the continuing economic impacts of the pandemic. Over the next several weeks, KPIX will be taking a closer look at a need for help that stretches across our region. Delivering that help depends largely on volunteers. More on Food For Bay Area FamiliesSome of them, like Fletcher Sanford, receive food assistance themselves. However, Fletcher ...
SAN MATEO, CA
mix96sac.com

Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento

It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country

SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa.  For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Talented San Francisco street artist battles demons to escape homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco street artist has made an incredible turnaround that is still a work in progress after falling into, and then clawing his way out of homelessness.There is so much beauty in Daniel McClenon's art -- a beauty that belies the often ugly reality of his life on the street."I would just set my canvas against the wall and kind of turn my back and put the tip jar behind me. And I would just lock onto the canvas and just draw. And whether there was money in my tip jar at the end of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Amy Schneider of Oakland wins Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

NEW YORK (AP) — Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday.Schneider, a writer from Oakland won three games in the tournament finals, narrowly beating Andrew He, a software developer from neighboring San Francisco, who won two games. The third contestant, Sam Buttrey, was another Californian who won one game.Schneider had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year, the second longest in the game show's history, which began when she defeated He.She said she both wanted to compete again with He, known for his cold-blooded big...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy