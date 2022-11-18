Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Related
abc57.com
Man accused of punching woman, grabbing child by neck
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly punched a woman several times in the mouth and grabbed a child by the neck while yelling at him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jose Preciado-Reyes, 26, was arrested on the charges of domestic battery committed in...
Suburban scam: Residents receiving voicemails claiming they have warrants out for their arrest
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police are warning residents about a scam in which a caller is falsely alerting residents that they have warrants out for their arrest. According to police, several residents have reported receiving voicemails notifying them to contact Sgt. Levy with the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name.
abc57.com
Man dies after heavy police presence
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
WNDU
Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds behind the house.
abc57.com
Hershberger sentenced to 96 years in connection with barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Joseph Hershberger, the man accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County between April and October of 2021, was sentenced to 96 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. According to the prosecutor's office, 46 of those...
95.3 MNC
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
abc57.com
Michigan City man sentenced to over 7 years for firearm offense
A Michigan City man was sentenced to over seven years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Santana Miller, 37, was sentenced to seven years and three months followed by three years of supervised release. In April...
WLWT 5
Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby months after she was left in baby box
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box. The baby was barely a day old when she was dropped off at the Safe Haven baby box in Lake County earlier this year. The...
fox32chicago.com
Postal worker caught on camera using proceeds of mail stolen from suburban post office
CICERO, Ill. - Police in Cicero are issuing a community alert after a number of checks were stolen in the mail. It is believed that the mail was stolen from within the Cicero branch of the post office. A postal worker has been caught on camera using the proceeds of...
Family refutes claim after Dolton police blame in-custody death on suicide; ISP investigating
The family's desperate plea cried aloud outside the Dolton Police Department, where Darius Wilson, spent his last moments alive.
fox32chicago.com
Drug trafficker who brought thousands of kilos of cocaine to Chicago, other parts of US sentenced to 30 years
CHICAGO - An international drug trafficker who transported thousands of kilograms of cocaine to the Chicago area and across the country has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Luis Eduardo Gonzalez Garcia, 55, launched a sophisticated network of fake companies and warehouses to distribute the cocaine and launder...
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
WNDU
Michigan City man killed in crash
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting […]
wdrb.com
Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police officer arrested at training academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor
CHICAGO -- A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department's training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Indiana man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers in Glenwood
GLENWOOD, Ill. — A 64-year-old man from Indiana with “no ties to Glenwood” has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer after shooting at officers Thursday evening. Officers were called to a ranch-style property around 6:30 p.m. near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue on the report of shots […]
abc57.com
Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
Comments / 1