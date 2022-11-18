ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

abc57.com

Man accused of punching woman, grabbing child by neck

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly punched a woman several times in the mouth and grabbed a child by the neck while yelling at him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jose Preciado-Reyes, 26, was arrested on the charges of domestic battery committed in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man dies after heavy police presence

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds behind the house.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Hershberger sentenced to 96 years in connection with barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Joseph Hershberger, the man accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County between April and October of 2021, was sentenced to 96 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. According to the prosecutor's office, 46 of those...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County

There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City man sentenced to over 7 years for firearm offense

A Michigan City man was sentenced to over seven years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Santana Miller, 37, was sentenced to seven years and three months followed by three years of supervised release. In April...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Deadly crash in LaPorte County

Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Michigan City man killed in crash

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting […]
ELKHART, IN
wdrb.com

Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
abc57.com

Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
MISHAWAKA, IN

