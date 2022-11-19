ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Local artist hosts art scavenger hunt

Local artist Carrie Dawn is hosting an art scavenger hunt all across Santa Clarita where participants are given the chance to find and keep one of her photographic prints. The hunt is on from Sunday till Wednesday. Dawn’s original photos were a reimagining of what a canvas could be. She...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg to be honored with 2023 Silver Spur Award

The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley. The 2023 Silver Spur Celebration is scheduled to take place...
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita returns to its Thanksgiving Community Dinner

Outside chilly winds blew and the night was fairly quiet, but inside the Newhall Community Center was a stark contrast as hundreds of Santa Clarita families stayed warm, filled their bellies with a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoyed the company of their loved ones. The city of Santa Clarita hosted...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Zonta launches Red Dress project

“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner. This awareness and educational campaign is held during the United Nations’ 16 days of activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Family Promise announces board update

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced an update to its board of directors. Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s vice president. Lane is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV community can work together to empower all families by giving them a hand up, not a handout. He previously served on the board of Single Mothers Outreach. His family has lived in Santa Clarita since 2005.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Disney California Adventure bringing back 3 major attractions in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Attention Disney fans - this is news you won't want to miss. Disney on Monday announced the return of three major attractions to Disney California Adventure in the coming new year. Here's everything we know so far about what's coming in 2023. From Jan. 20 through Feb....
ANAHEIM, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced To Nearly 6½ Years For Stealing $1.7 Million From Investors Via Real Estate ‘Coupon Bond’ Scam

A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced Monday to nearly 6 ½ years in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced to 77 months in prison by United ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Youth Orchestra to present ‘Carnival of the Animals’

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is scheduled to present its musical experience “Carnival of the Animals” on Dec. 10. “Carnival of the Animals” is described as an interactive, multimedia, classical music experience that the whole family can enjoy. It is set to feature animated visuals and dancers from the Santa Clarita Ballet and CalArts School of Dance.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Crafts for a cause: SCV Relay for Life hosts annual Holiday Boutique

Shopping to raise funds may seem like a juxtaposition, but this message played true at Santa Clarita Valley’s Relay for Life annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday. The Santa Clarita United Methodist Church was filled with beeswax wraps, soaps, handmade cards, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, all in the name of raising money for Relay for Life.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney

LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Holiday Fun!

It seems as if there aren’t enough days left in the rest of the year to enjoy all the holiday fun scheduled throughout SoCal, especially events in the Santa Clarita Valley. Here’s a few dates to schedule on your holiday entertainment calendar. Ventura Snow ‘n Glow Holiday Festival...
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy