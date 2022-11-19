Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Local artist hosts art scavenger hunt
Local artist Carrie Dawn is hosting an art scavenger hunt all across Santa Clarita where participants are given the chance to find and keep one of her photographic prints. The hunt is on from Sunday till Wednesday. Dawn’s original photos were a reimagining of what a canvas could be. She...
signalscv.com
Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg to be honored with 2023 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley. The 2023 Silver Spur Celebration is scheduled to take place...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita returns to its Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Outside chilly winds blew and the night was fairly quiet, but inside the Newhall Community Center was a stark contrast as hundreds of Santa Clarita families stayed warm, filled their bellies with a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoyed the company of their loved ones. The city of Santa Clarita hosted...
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
signalscv.com
Zonta launches Red Dress project
“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner. This awareness and educational campaign is held during the United Nations’ 16 days of activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
signalscv.com
Family Promise announces board update
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced an update to its board of directors. Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s vice president. Lane is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV community can work together to empower all families by giving them a hand up, not a handout. He previously served on the board of Single Mothers Outreach. His family has lived in Santa Clarita since 2005.
Car Crashes Into Santa Clarita Home, Entering Living Room
A car crashed into a Santa Clarita home on Sunday night, coming to a stop in the home’s living room. At around 6 p.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a crash involving a home on the 25000 block of Maravilla Court in Valencia. “We were dispatched at 5:57 and were on scene at 6:02 ...
Whip Tea and Cafe Heads to Huntington Beach
The cafe promises "a modern twist on afternoon tea."
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
foxla.com
Disney California Adventure bringing back 3 major attractions in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Attention Disney fans - this is news you won't want to miss. Disney on Monday announced the return of three major attractions to Disney California Adventure in the coming new year. Here's everything we know so far about what's coming in 2023. From Jan. 20 through Feb....
Santa Clarita Man Sentenced To Nearly 6½ Years For Stealing $1.7 Million From Investors Via Real Estate ‘Coupon Bond’ Scam
A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced Monday to nearly 6 ½ years in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced to 77 months in prison by United ...
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
foxla.com
LAPD officer, his wife both diagnosed with stage-4 cancer; Help needed for their 2 young kids
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer and his wife are both battling stage-4 cancer, and both were diagnosed with the disease just weeks apart. Motor Officer Michael Tomelloso and his wife, Laura, were both diagnosed in February 2022. The couple has two young children, Mike Jr., 14, and Matthew, 10.
signalscv.com
SCV Youth Orchestra to present ‘Carnival of the Animals’
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is scheduled to present its musical experience “Carnival of the Animals” on Dec. 10. “Carnival of the Animals” is described as an interactive, multimedia, classical music experience that the whole family can enjoy. It is set to feature animated visuals and dancers from the Santa Clarita Ballet and CalArts School of Dance.
Older couple brutally attacked at Elton John concert
Police are investigating after an older couple was brutally attacked while leaving an Elton John concert in Los Angeles Thursday night.
signalscv.com
Crafts for a cause: SCV Relay for Life hosts annual Holiday Boutique
Shopping to raise funds may seem like a juxtaposition, but this message played true at Santa Clarita Valley’s Relay for Life annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday. The Santa Clarita United Methodist Church was filled with beeswax wraps, soaps, handmade cards, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, all in the name of raising money for Relay for Life.
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: Los Angeles couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
foxla.com
Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney
LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
signalscv.com
Holiday Fun!
It seems as if there aren’t enough days left in the rest of the year to enjoy all the holiday fun scheduled throughout SoCal, especially events in the Santa Clarita Valley. Here’s a few dates to schedule on your holiday entertainment calendar. Ventura Snow ‘n Glow Holiday Festival...
