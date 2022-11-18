Read full article on original website
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Coming Before Christmas Season Ends
Despite modest price declines, Americans have been severely impacted by persistent inflation. In certain states, though, they may receive a fresh stimulus check before the end of the Christmas season.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - HEFA, EFA, SE, CHKP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: HEFA) where we have detected an approximate $217.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.8% decrease week over week (from 112,900,000 to 106,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of HEFA, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) is up about 1.1%, Sea Ltd (Symbol: SE) is down about 1.7%, and Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HEFA Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HEFA, versus its 200 day moving average:
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, CQQQ
In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Goldmining, up about 15.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PRDO recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2022: SNEX,AB,HIFS,NOAH
Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs late in Tuesday trade, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 1.7% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was just 0.3% higher. Bitcoin was...
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
Meta Materials Jumps 30% With Multiple Catalysts Building And Chairman Harding Doubling Stake In The Stock
Shares of functional materials developer Meta Materials (US:MMAT) rallied 30.1% in trading on Monday after investors became aware that the group's Chairman John Harding doubled down on his position in the stock. The transaction was initially spotted on Fintel’s latest insider trading tracker page, later on Wednesday evening. MMAT...
Zoom (ZM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Expanding Clientele Aids Top Line
Zoom’s ZM third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.38% but decreased 3.6% year over year. Revenues of $1.10 billion increased 5% year over year (7% in constant currency) and beat the consensus mark by 0.41%. Quarter Details. Revenues from Enterprise...
Daily Dividend Report: EXR,ADI,HRL,AGI,VVV
Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.
What Makes NRG (NRG) a New Buy Stock
NRG Energy (NRG) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Earnings Preview: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Earnings Preview: Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
The market expects Intuit (INTU) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Reminder - Cabot (CBT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/23/22, Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.37, payable on 12/9/22. As a percentage of CBT's recent stock price of $71.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Cabot Corp. to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when CBT shares open for trading on 11/23/22.
