Top Speed

Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower

Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
Detroit News

Ford launches next-gen Ranger production at South Africa plant

Ford Motor Co.'s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria on Tuesday launched production of the next-generation of the Ranger pickup truck, becoming the third plant in the world to do so following a $1 billion investment in the Dearborn automaker's South Africa operations. Underscoring Ranger's popularity around the world, Ford now...
Autoweek.com

Ford Brings Rally Trucks and Slammed ‘Stangs to SEMA

Technically, Ford Motor Company pulled out of SEMA this year, following the likes of General Motors, Honda, and Hyundai in a move away from the long-held aftermarket auto show. But that doesn't mean Ford's vehicles are missing from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, given that Ford has released some of the most popular off-road SUVs and electric trucks of late. With the help of Ford, a number of aftermarket companies have built their ideal renditions of everything from Broncos and Mavericks to F-150 Lightnings and even a Mustang Mach-E GT.
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery

The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
Carscoops

Don’t Expect Used Vehicle Values To Crater, J.D. Power Expert Warns

Although the prices of used vehicles have stopped rising, that does not mean that the market for them is on a cliff’s edge, waiting to fall. Continued supply line difficulties throttling the arrival of new vehicles mean that the market is unlikely to collapse. That’s according to Tyson Jominy,...
Carscoops

Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers

Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops

Honda, Lexus And Kia Crowned Best Performers In J.D. Power’s Residual Value Awards

J.D. Power’s annual ALG Residual Value Awards has named Honda the best mass-market brand and Lexus the best premium brand. The annual study looks at the resale values of models that are projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer’s suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership. This year, some 13 different automakers received awards in the 29 segments that were analyzed. No less than 291 models were considered for the awards.
Carscoops

Canadian Car Thieves Stole 1 In Every 16 Lexus RX SUVs In 2021

It’s fair to say that Canadians quite like the Honda CR-V, but not as much as they like the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, Ram pickup or Ford F-Series pickups, all of which rank ahead of the Honda in the new vehicle sales charts for the first half of 2022.
Carscoops

Polish Racer Performs Record Breaking 144 MPH Drift In 1,000 HP BMW…Using His Feet

Polish drifter Bartosz Ostalowski has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle drift ever recorded in a foot-driven car at a mind-bending 231.66 km/h (143.9 mph). Some CarScoops readers may be familiar with Bartosz Ostalowski. We first wrote about him in 2012 when he was drifting a...
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show

Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Carscoops

GM Has A Plan To Save $2,000 Per Car, Speed Up Delivery Times

General Motors says it can save $2,000 per vehicle as it expands its digital retailing platform and shifts to a regional fulfillment model for its electric vehicles. Through the company’s regional fulfillment model, dealers will receive electric vehicles to use for test drives and immediate deliveries but rather them keeping stock on hand, GM itself will hold EVs at its regional centers. This will reduce floorplan costs and the likelihood that unpopular vehicles will sit on dealership lots for a long time.
Carscoops

Mini Aceman Electric Crossover Spied Testing On The Streets

The next addition to the Mini lineup, the Aceman, has finally been spotted actually driving by our spy photographers. A sign of things to come, the “Sport Activity Vehicle” is likely to slot into the lineup between the Hatch and the Countryman. Despite the yellow dazzle camouflage, certain...
Top Speed

The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux

Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.

