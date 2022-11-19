Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
Detroit News
Ford launches next-gen Ranger production at South Africa plant
Ford Motor Co.'s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria on Tuesday launched production of the next-generation of the Ranger pickup truck, becoming the third plant in the world to do so following a $1 billion investment in the Dearborn automaker's South Africa operations. Underscoring Ranger's popularity around the world, Ford now...
Autoweek.com
Ford Brings Rally Trucks and Slammed ‘Stangs to SEMA
Technically, Ford Motor Company pulled out of SEMA this year, following the likes of General Motors, Honda, and Hyundai in a move away from the long-held aftermarket auto show. But that doesn't mean Ford's vehicles are missing from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, given that Ford has released some of the most popular off-road SUVs and electric trucks of late. With the help of Ford, a number of aftermarket companies have built their ideal renditions of everything from Broncos and Mavericks to F-150 Lightnings and even a Mustang Mach-E GT.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
Carscoops
Don’t Expect Used Vehicle Values To Crater, J.D. Power Expert Warns
Although the prices of used vehicles have stopped rising, that does not mean that the market for them is on a cliff’s edge, waiting to fall. Continued supply line difficulties throttling the arrival of new vehicles mean that the market is unlikely to collapse. That’s according to Tyson Jominy,...
Carscoops
This Ford Bronco’s Custom Matching Trailer Was Made From An Actual Pre-Production Bronco
We’ve seen plenty of aftermarket trailers that are replicas of the cars towing them, but we can’t recall a time where a manufacturer themselves commissioned such an accessory. That all changes with this Ford Bronco trailer, which was made at the official request of Ford Performance. Shared by...
Carscoops
Canadian Kia Dealer Asks Customer To Pay $1,800 Markup Despite Worksheet Agreement
Randy Lowry says he was disappointed, to put it mildly, when a Kia dealership in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, asked him to pay a $2,400 CAD ($1,793 USD at current exchange rates) charge on top of the price of the new Kia Telluride he was looking to buy. That added fee...
Carscoops
Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers
Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops
Honda, Lexus And Kia Crowned Best Performers In J.D. Power’s Residual Value Awards
J.D. Power’s annual ALG Residual Value Awards has named Honda the best mass-market brand and Lexus the best premium brand. The annual study looks at the resale values of models that are projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer’s suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership. This year, some 13 different automakers received awards in the 29 segments that were analyzed. No less than 291 models were considered for the awards.
Carscoops
Canadian Car Thieves Stole 1 In Every 16 Lexus RX SUVs In 2021
It’s fair to say that Canadians quite like the Honda CR-V, but not as much as they like the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, Ram pickup or Ford F-Series pickups, all of which rank ahead of the Honda in the new vehicle sales charts for the first half of 2022.
Is the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Worth an $8,000 Premium?
The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT brings a lot to the table. Is it worth the $8k premium over the base truck? The post Is the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Worth an $8,000 Premium? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Polish Racer Performs Record Breaking 144 MPH Drift In 1,000 HP BMW…Using His Feet
Polish drifter Bartosz Ostalowski has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle drift ever recorded in a foot-driven car at a mind-bending 231.66 km/h (143.9 mph). Some CarScoops readers may be familiar with Bartosz Ostalowski. We first wrote about him in 2012 when he was drifting a...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Carscoops
Domino’s Rolling Out Fleet Of 855 Chevy Bolt Electric Pizza Delivery Vehicles
A few years ago, Domino’s introduced the Chevy Spark-based DXP pizza delivery vehicle with a built-in warming oven. Now, the company is going electric by announcing plans for a fleet of more than 800 Chevrolet Bolts. More than 100 Bolts will arrive at select franchise and corporate stores this...
Carscoops
2022 Lamborghini Countach Gets Its First Recall After Glass Engine Cover Flies Off On The Road
Bad news for nine American owners of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, there’s a recall that may make you think twice about taking your neo-retro supercar out for a spin. If you do, you may lose one or a number of the glass panels that cover the car’s V12 engine.
Carscoops
GM Has A Plan To Save $2,000 Per Car, Speed Up Delivery Times
General Motors says it can save $2,000 per vehicle as it expands its digital retailing platform and shifts to a regional fulfillment model for its electric vehicles. Through the company’s regional fulfillment model, dealers will receive electric vehicles to use for test drives and immediate deliveries but rather them keeping stock on hand, GM itself will hold EVs at its regional centers. This will reduce floorplan costs and the likelihood that unpopular vehicles will sit on dealership lots for a long time.
Carscoops
All Those Toyota Land Cruisers You See In The News From War Zones To Disaster Areas Come From This Dealer
Whenever a humanitarian crisis makes it to the news and the United Nations responds, you’re sure to see one thing on screen: a white Toyota. Be it a Land Cruiser, a Hilux, or even a Corolla, it’s likely to have come from one dealer located in Gibraltar. Toyota...
Carscoops
Mini Aceman Electric Crossover Spied Testing On The Streets
The next addition to the Mini lineup, the Aceman, has finally been spotted actually driving by our spy photographers. A sign of things to come, the “Sport Activity Vehicle” is likely to slot into the lineup between the Hatch and the Countryman. Despite the yellow dazzle camouflage, certain...
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Comments / 0