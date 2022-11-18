Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
CNET
Watch an Astonishing Aurora and Shooting Stars Shimmer Over Alaska
Pause your scrolling. Take a deep breath. Exhale. Press play on this gorgeous video from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska. It's 17 seconds of blissful loveliness as a multicolored aurora wavers across a star-flecked sky. Look for the streaking meteors flying across the scene. The park, part...
alaskapublic.org
Food Bank of Alaska anticipates high demand with inflation in and pandemic aid out
At the Mountain View Community Center on Monday, the line stretched around the block well before the Food Bank of Alaska’s Thanksgiving Blessing event began. Maria Mora was there to pick up food for her family. She walked gingerly across the icy pavement, with her grandmother clinging to her side. They made their way to the back of a big truck where volunteers unloaded boxes of food.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 21, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Candidates in close races wait for Wednesday’s ranked choice results. Also,...
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 6: “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) The show opens at sunset in the waters in the Gulf of Alaska. A pretty, young women is doing an Instagram Live on a large cruise ship. “Last night was insane,” Henley Madison Scott tells the camera. “Let’s just say I had one too many Glacier-tinis ha ha ha!” She climbs the rail of her balcony so viewers can get a better look at the beautiful Alaska sunrise. “Alaska is pretty lit, y’all” are her last words before she drunkenly slips and falls to her presumed death in the frigid water below. Splash! The tragic video goes viral.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update from a UAA economic report that ranked Alaska's economic health lowest in the nation, town hall meetings held by ASD to discuss potential school closures, and the Shop Palmer program encouraging residents to keep their holiday spending local. “We appreciate...
alaskasnewssource.com
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004. This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings. Meals will be delivered to people who are...
Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard
When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
Does Starlink work in your area? If so, did the federal government just waste $660 million on Alaska broadband?
Must Read Alaska has heard from homeowners in rural areas of the Kenai Peninsula, villages in the Bethel region, and a couple of businesses in Bristol Bay: Alaskans off the beaten path have already hooked up to the new Starlink satellite internet system and they tell Must Read Alaska it’s working great for them.
deltawindonline.com
Satellite launch means continued timely information for Alaskans
The Nov. 10 launch of an environmental satellite aboard an Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California might not register as a big thing for Alaskans, but it is. The satellite, once in full operation, will bring timely data about the weather, sea ice, wildfires and much...
akbizmag.com
The Story of Three Bears: Tok was too small, cities are too big, and the retail chain’s future is just right
The Three Bears Alaska grocery and retail chain began as an unassuming roadside store and has blossomed over the decades. “We’re definitely an Alaska company,” says Three Bears’ CEO Dave Weisz. “We started in Alaska. Our employees are all Alaskan. We will be moving up in the next few years in the range of about 1,200 employees to staff all the new locations we have going on.”
alaskasnewssource.com
A variety of weather over Thanksgiving week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are heading into an icy night as temperatures drop below 32 over much of southern Alaska. The state is going to see some messy weather as we go through the week, with Thanksgiving coming Thursday. A mix of rain and snow is likely for Southcentral...
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
ktoo.org
Disaster requests for Bering Sea crabbers highlight difficulty of getting timely relief to fishermen
Gov. Mike Dunleavy requested $287 million from the federal government last month for fishermen impacted by the Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries closures. The current process of getting financial relief to fishermen is cumbersome and takes a long time, but Bering Sea crabbers are hoping the plight of the snow crab population might change the way financial relief is delivered to fishermen.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska loses 4 soldiers to suspected suicides in a 3-week span
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The long dark hours of the winter season are once again back in Alaska, creating a feeling of isolation for many — including the thousands of military personnel stationed here. “They might find the lack of what they would consider social life or social activities...
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
kinyradio.com
Department of Interior approves Tlingit & Haida’s first 'Fee-to-Trust' application
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The United States Department of Interior on Thursday announced that it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s fee-to-trust application to place one of its land parcels into federal trust status. This is the second fee-to-trust acquisition in...
kinyradio.com
AFDF announces winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood
Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) announced the 1st place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for...
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In...
