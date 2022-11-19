Read full article on original website
ysusports.com
Penguins Aim for Bounce-Back Game at Western Michigan
Youngstown State will try to shake off back-to-back road losses as it travels to Western Michigan for the first time since 2010. The Penguins and Broncos will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich., and the game will be broadcast live on 570 WKBN and ESPN+.
ysusports.com
'Who's Who?' With Redshirt Freshman Jacqueline Cornell
"I started playing lacrosse in 7th grade. I had a couple friends on my middle school's club team, and it sounded really interesting. Having played soccer my whole life, I figured I would enjoy it and decided to sign up." What made you choose YSU?. "I chose to come to...
ysusports.com
2022 Cross Country Season in Review
2022 Season Results and Times (PDF) The Youngstown State men's and women's cross country teams had one of the most notable seasons in program history in 2022. The men's team earned the title of Horizon League Champions for the first time since 2018. They finished two-three-four in their incredible victory, placing seven Penguins in the top 20. Senior Chase Easterling led the Penguins with a runner-up performance, clocking a 24:45.3 in the men's 8k, just over a second behind the winner from Oakland, Yami Albrecht. Junior Ryan Meadows was just behind Easterling, finishing third with a time of 24:46.7. Junior Hunter Christopher was less than a second behind Meadows, running a 24:47.1 for fourth place. Junior Tyler Clark finished ninth at the league meet with a time of 25:12.4 while junior Ty Coon finished 11th, clocking a 25:21.3.
ysusports.com
Volleyball Brings in Four New Penguins During Signing Period
The Youngstown State volleyball program is announcing four additions to its team beginning in the Fall 2023 semester. Michelle Fredrick, Jocelyn Jourdan, Gabriela Machin and Jazmin Vergara have all signed to join the program. All four players are pin hitters, and Fredrick, Jourdan and Machin will be freshmen in 2023....
ysusports.com
Big Sunday Gives Penguins Third-Place Finish at Hawk Classic
Millsboro, Del. – The Youngstown State bowling team took down three ranked teams in bracket play on Sunday to finish third at the Eastern Shore Hawk Classic. The tournament was hosted by UMES at Millsboro Lanes. The Penguins were sixth coming into the day after two days of qualifying,...
Hoban vs. Massillon rematch alone won’t satisfy either team: OHSAA football Division II state semifinal preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A handful of Massillon seniors walked off the field two years ago at Paul Brown Stadium, starting as sophomores on a team that lost to Archbishop Hoban for the state championship. Their opportunity at redemption comes Friday night at the University of Akron in a rematch...
Youngstown State’s season ends after no playoff bid
Youngstown State finished with a 7-4 record, which marks the best finish under Doug Phillips in his three years at the helm.
Playoff pairings, locations for 6 local high school football teams left
Editor’s note: This story corrects the date for the Canfield vs. Parma Heights game. We regret the error. YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local Ohio teams were crowned regional champions and advanced to the state semi-finals, while three Pennsylvania teams took home District X championships. The OHSAA confirmed locations already, while we await final word […]
Watch how Glenville came back to win its first regional football championship since 2013
TIFFIN, Ohio — Glenville dug itself out of a nine-point deficit Saturday night in the snow and ice against Van Wert at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium and won its first regional football championship since 2013. See the Tarblooders’ 42-33 win in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 final and...
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
How Bratenahl Profits From Ticketing Black Drivers
Mayor: If Black drivers don’t want tickets, don’t break the law
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
WFMJ.com
Howland receives 22 applicants for head coaching job
The vacant head football coaching position at Howland has drawn 22 applicants. The school hopes to start interviewing potential candidates next month. Former coach Steve Boyle stepped down following a 2-8 season.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Black bear spotted wandering around NE Ohio
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
Youngstown Diocese: 3 Massillon parishes to merge
On Sunday, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced three parishes in Massillon will merge.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'
Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
