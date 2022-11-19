2022 Season Results and Times (PDF) The Youngstown State men's and women's cross country teams had one of the most notable seasons in program history in 2022. The men's team earned the title of Horizon League Champions for the first time since 2018. They finished two-three-four in their incredible victory, placing seven Penguins in the top 20. Senior Chase Easterling led the Penguins with a runner-up performance, clocking a 24:45.3 in the men's 8k, just over a second behind the winner from Oakland, Yami Albrecht. Junior Ryan Meadows was just behind Easterling, finishing third with a time of 24:46.7. Junior Hunter Christopher was less than a second behind Meadows, running a 24:47.1 for fourth place. Junior Tyler Clark finished ninth at the league meet with a time of 25:12.4 while junior Ty Coon finished 11th, clocking a 25:21.3.

