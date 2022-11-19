ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysusports.com

Penguins Aim for Bounce-Back Game at Western Michigan

Youngstown State will try to shake off back-to-back road losses as it travels to Western Michigan for the first time since 2010. The Penguins and Broncos will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich., and the game will be broadcast live on 570 WKBN and ESPN+.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysusports.com

'Who's Who?' With Redshirt Freshman Jacqueline Cornell

"I started playing lacrosse in 7th grade. I had a couple friends on my middle school's club team, and it sounded really interesting. Having played soccer my whole life, I figured I would enjoy it and decided to sign up." What made you choose YSU?. "I chose to come to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysusports.com

2022 Cross Country Season in Review

2022 Season Results and Times (PDF) The Youngstown State men's and women's cross country teams had one of the most notable seasons in program history in 2022. The men's team earned the title of Horizon League Champions for the first time since 2018. They finished two-three-four in their incredible victory, placing seven Penguins in the top 20. Senior Chase Easterling led the Penguins with a runner-up performance, clocking a 24:45.3 in the men's 8k, just over a second behind the winner from Oakland, Yami Albrecht. Junior Ryan Meadows was just behind Easterling, finishing third with a time of 24:46.7. Junior Hunter Christopher was less than a second behind Meadows, running a 24:47.1 for fourth place. Junior Tyler Clark finished ninth at the league meet with a time of 25:12.4 while junior Ty Coon finished 11th, clocking a 25:21.3.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysusports.com

Volleyball Brings in Four New Penguins During Signing Period

The Youngstown State volleyball program is announcing four additions to its team beginning in the Fall 2023 semester. Michelle Fredrick, Jocelyn Jourdan, Gabriela Machin and Jazmin Vergara have all signed to join the program. All four players are pin hitters, and Fredrick, Jourdan and Machin will be freshmen in 2023....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysusports.com

Big Sunday Gives Penguins Third-Place Finish at Hawk Classic

Millsboro, Del. – The Youngstown State bowling team took down three ranked teams in bracket play on Sunday to finish third at the Eastern Shore Hawk Classic. The tournament was hosted by UMES at Millsboro Lanes. The Penguins were sixth coming into the day after two days of qualifying,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Playoff pairings, locations for 6 local high school football teams left

Editor’s note: This story corrects the date for the Canfield vs. Parma Heights game. We regret the error. YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local Ohio teams were crowned regional champions and advanced to the state semi-finals, while three Pennsylvania teams took home District X championships. The OHSAA confirmed locations already, while we await final word […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
CLEVELAND, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'

Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH

