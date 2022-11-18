Read full article on original website
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
medtechdive.com
Health tech companies weigh options to stem cash burn as IPO market sags
Cash-burning healthcare companies looking to go public may turn to alternative methods of funding to keep their businesses afloat amid a flagging market for initial share sales, industry analysts say. The IPO market for healthcare tech companies is facing its worst year in two decades as the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s...
medtechdive.com
Zimmer lands 510(k) clearance for 3D-printed cementless knee replacement
Zimmer Biomet received 510(k) clearance for its Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia for cementless knee replacement. The Food and Drug Administration clearance covers a porous version of the Persona anatomic tibia. Zimmer has paired the tibia with technology that uses anatomical data in combination with 3D printing to try to directly mimic the architecture of human spongy bone.
medtechdive.com
State AGs urge Apple to protect consumers’ reproductive health data
A group of 10 state attorneys general is asking Apple to enact stronger privacy controls for third-party apps collecting reproductive health information, as concerns around the sensitive data mount following the demise of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Apps holding the sensitive health data should be required to delete...
medtechdive.com
Philips respirator recall reaches 260 reported deaths, FDA says
Reports of deaths and complaints related to Philips’ ongoing recall of its sleep apnea devices and ventilators have been received by the Food and Drug Administration, the regulator said. Since April 2021, the agency has received 260 reports of deaths amid more than 90,000 medical device reports “reportedly associated”...
medtechdive.com
How wearable devices with skin-like stretchability may pave way for better health tracking
The U.S. Department of Energy has collaborated on the development of a wearable with skin-like stretchability to capture health signals. Writing in the journal Matter, researchers describe the creation of a flexible semiconductor that enables the electronic components of the device to work when it is stretched. An artificial intelligence-enabled...
medtechdive.com
Apple Watch app for monitoring Parkinson’s symptoms earns FDA clearance
H2o Therapeutics has received 510(k) clearance for an Apple Watch app that monitors Parkinson’s disease symptoms such as tremors and dyskinesia. The smartwatch app uses Apple’s movement disorder API and the inertial sensors of the device to provide insights into patients’ symptoms between visits to their clinicians.
