A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.

DANA POINT, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO