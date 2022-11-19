ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

actiontourguide.com

Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?

If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Misusing COVID-Relief Business Loans on Personal Expenses Such as Luxury Cars Including a $113,000 Mercedes-Benz

November 22, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Paycheck Protection. Program (PPP) for personal expenses such as luxury cars after he obtained a COVID-business relief loan for more...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point

A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
DANA POINT, CA
pasadenanow.com

Applying to Carry a Concealed Weapon in Pasadena Could Soon Cost More

Soon it could cost local residents more money to apply for a concealed carry permit. The Pasadena City Council on Monday will consider adopting a resolution amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Fee Schedule to allow cost recovery for administering the carrying concealed weapons (CCW) permit process. A $93...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Authorities recover "inert military training device" floating in water off coast

Authorities recovered a suspicious device floating off the Los Angeles coast on Monday. Tactical bomb technicians with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau were dispatched to the area, where they located an item floating in the water. After investigation, they were able to determine that the item was actually an "inert military training device" which appeared to resemble a missile of some sort.They turned the item over to U.S. Navy officials and determined that there was no threat to the public. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet

A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
CERRITOS, CA

