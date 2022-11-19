Read full article on original website
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
actiontourguide.com
Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?
If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
californiaglobe.com
California Threatens to Ban Diesel Trucks, Worsening Supply Chain Backlogs
The disconnect between California policies and politics are at such odds with the rest of the country, it’s a wonder the other 49 states haven’t excommunicated the Golden State from the union. Todays’ headlines are the perfect example:. Rail strike potential grows, threatening to worsen supply chain...
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month. The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to...
Arcadia resident gets 20-year sentence for Coachella Valley fraud
An Arcadia woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison for soliciting over $22.8 million in funds for a condominium and hotel complex in the Coachella Valley, then spending part of the money on luxury cars, travel and designer clothing. Ruixue “Serena” Shi was sentenced by U.S. District...
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Misusing COVID-Relief Business Loans on Personal Expenses Such as Luxury Cars Including a $113,000 Mercedes-Benz
November 22, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Paycheck Protection. Program (PPP) for personal expenses such as luxury cars after he obtained a COVID-business relief loan for more...
SoCal man gets over 17 years in prison for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens.
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point
A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
pasadenanow.com
Applying to Carry a Concealed Weapon in Pasadena Could Soon Cost More
Soon it could cost local residents more money to apply for a concealed carry permit. The Pasadena City Council on Monday will consider adopting a resolution amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Fee Schedule to allow cost recovery for administering the carrying concealed weapons (CCW) permit process. A $93...
Authorities recover "inert military training device" floating in water off coast
Authorities recovered a suspicious device floating off the Los Angeles coast on Monday. Tactical bomb technicians with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau were dispatched to the area, where they located an item floating in the water. After investigation, they were able to determine that the item was actually an "inert military training device" which appeared to resemble a missile of some sort.They turned the item over to U.S. Navy officials and determined that there was no threat to the public.
Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet
A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
Former Federal Agent From Riverside County Gets 10 Years in Prison
A Riverside County man who worked as a federal agent was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to more than 10 years behind bars for using his access to closely controlled government databases in exchange for cash.
SoCal man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills: prosecutors
A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday.
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco Rose Bowl game to be nationally televised by Bally Sports
Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
