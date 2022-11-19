ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
“Cowardly”: Legal experts slam Garland for punting to special counsel after Trump announcement

Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to appoint a special counsel to determine whether to prosecute former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports. Garland is set to announce the special counsel on Friday, three days after Trump announced his presidential bid, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump reportedly announced his run so early because he believed it would make it harder for the Justice Department to prosecute him without it seeming political.
Garland Just Undermined Himself by Naming a Trump Special Counsel

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a Special Counsel to oversee two investigations involving former President Donald Trump turns the use of a special counsel into a political football that undermines much of the work Garland has done to de-politicize the Justice Department. This was not Garland’s intention.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says

Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
It's not just Trump: Midterms show the religious right is an albatross around the GOP's neck

A couple of weeks out from a midterm election in which Republicans dramatically underperformed, one major theme has emerged in the post-mortems: Donald Trump is to blame. Turns out that voters do not like efforts to overthrow democracy, like Trump's attempted coup or the January 6 insurrection. As data analyst Nate Cohn at the New York Times demonstrated, Trump's "preferred primary candidates" — who usually won a Trump endorsement by backing his Big Lie — fell behind "other G.O.P. candidates by about five percentage points." The result is a number of state, local and congressional offices were lost that Republicans might otherwise have won.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Conservatives complain about Trump special counsel wife’s links to Michelle Obama

Conservatives are furious after it was revealed that the wife of the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether Donald Trump will face any criminal charges is apparently a Democratic donor who was involved in a documentary about Michelle Obama.Jack Smith, a career prosecutor at the Justice Department, was tapped by Mr Garland to make the decision regarding Mr Trump’s legal fate earlier this month. It notably followed the announcement by Mr Trump that he would seek the White House a third time.Now, it’s been revealed through media reports that Katy Chevigny, Mr Smith’s wife, was...
‘What are we doing here?’ Appeals panel appears inclined to toss out Trump special master order

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appears poised to toss out a district judge’s order blocking the Department of Justice from using documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home and office.The panel, composed of Chief Judge William Pryor, Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher, and Circuit Judge Elizabeth Cagle Grant, heard arguments from the government and from Mr Trump’s attorneys on whether it should allow a privilege review ordered by District Judge Aileen Cannon to continue or reverse the ruling, which prevented the department from using any...
