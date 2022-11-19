GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Xenia couple has terminated their membership with the local YMCA. “My wife had an unfortunate encounter, and she went into the locker room to change and there was a man in there changing.” Until that incident in late September, Pastor Van Holloway and his wife were members of the Xenia YMCA for years.

