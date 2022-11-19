Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Vigil honoring the lives lost at Club Q held in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents, city and county leaders gathered in downtown Dayton on Tuesday night, to honor the lives lost at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday, into Sunday morning. Those present at the vigil stood shoulder to shoulder at MJ's, one of downtown Dayton's gay bars. Vigil...
dayton247now.com
Goodwill Easterseals serves Thanksgiving meal to Ukrainian refugees in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley on Tuesday welcomed Ukrainian refugees living in the Dayton area to a Thanksgiving meal. Lance Detrick, president of Goodwill Easterseals, said that the refugees have been learning English at their facility for several months. He said the Ukrainians here are very reliable, hard workers, who are also working at night.
dayton247now.com
West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative providing meals for 1,000 residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- During the third annual West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative, Montgomery County Strategic Initiatives will partner with Dayton Young Black Professionals, Miami Valley Meals, area businesses, and organizations to provide Thanksgiving dinners for nearly 1,000 citizens. The drive-thru giveaway will take place in...
dayton247now.com
Protesters want Dayton officials to change their minds about Day-Mont building
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A small group of people gathered Tuesday to protest the demolition of the Day-Mont Behavioral Health Care building. Elizabeth Early, a community organizer, said that the Day-Mont building is an historic civil rights landmark dating to President Lyndon Johnson's Great Society and War on Poverty efforts in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
dayton247now.com
The Foodbank to host food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Foodbank will be hosting an additional food distribution event on Tuesday, November 22nd for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. Guests of the distribution will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity...
dayton247now.com
New Carlisle Church to host seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Living Grace Community Church in New Carlisle is hosting its seventh annual community Thanksgiving on Thursday. Church leaders tell Dayton 24/7 Now they want to help families who may need a helping hand. “We want you, your family, your friends, strangers to come here...
Dayton Foodbank holding distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
This distribution is a drive-thru event and clients are asked to not arrive before 12 p.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.
dayton247now.com
YMCA locker room policy sparks controversy, some residents terminate membership
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Xenia couple has terminated their membership with the local YMCA. “My wife had an unfortunate encounter, and she went into the locker room to change and there was a man in there changing.” Until that incident in late September, Pastor Van Holloway and his wife were members of the Xenia YMCA for years.
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
dayton247now.com
Wright State police drop off food donation at campus pantry
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wright State police officers dropped off more than $1,600 of food donations Monday for those in need in the campus community. Kurt Holden, director of Public Safety at Wright State, said the donation is part of their No Shave fundraiser. The entire police department participated in the donation drive.
dayton.com
Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand
FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
‘All is bright’: Where to see Christmas lights in the Miami Valley
Here is a list of places you can take your friends and family to see glowing holiday light displays across the Miami Valley.
dayton247now.com
Results are in: Beavercreek residents pass 2.15 mills street levy
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Voters in the City of Beavercreek passed a 2.15 mills street levy in the 2022 midterm election, according to final election results released on Tuesday, November 22, by the Greene County Board of Elections. An estimated $3.5 million is set to be generated annually by the...
dayton247now.com
Recycle holiday lights at Five Rivers MetroParks starting Dec. 1
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents can drop off their holiday lights for recycling starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are providing bins at six locations. Cohen Recycling will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled. Residents can...
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
Thanksgiving holiday delaying waste collection by 1 day across Dayton area
DAYTON — Waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day in parts of the Dayton-area due to the Thanksgiving holiday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Waste and recycling collection delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to Labor Day. Thursday service in the City of Dayton is delayed until Friday,...
dayton247now.com
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: State and federal laws regarding transgender policy
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The YMCA of Greater Dayton’s transgender policy is shining the spotlight on what state and federal law allows. “Basically, when you’re talking about public accommodations, it's unlawful to discriminate against people,” said Tom Hagel, a Professor of law at the University of Dayton.
dayton247now.com
A Carillon Christmas returns to Carillon Park through December 30
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The seventh annual A Carillon Christmas at Carillon Park began on Tuesday, November 22. "We are excited to have the seventh annual A Carillon Christmas here at Carillon Historical Park. This is our campus wide event celebrating the holiday season, it goes on for 36 nights from now until the end of December, December 30," said Alex Heckman, Vice President of Museum Operations for Dayton History.
dayton247now.com
Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) has sent a letter to the Thetford Corporation, the parent company of Norcold LLC, urging the company to reconsider closing operations at plants in Gettysburg and Sidney. The proposed closure would layoff 350 employees and shift manufacturing overseas, according to Brown.
Comments / 0