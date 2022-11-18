Read full article on original website
Lucille Robbins, 84, Freelandville
Lucille Robbins, 94, of Freelandville, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Saviour Saturday November 19, 2022. Lucille was born on August 21,1928 to the late Anna (Albrecht) Struckmeier and Fred Struckmeier. Lucille and her husband, Warren, raised her four sons on the same farm where she grew up and she was proud of that. She was worked as a volunteer beautician from 1968 until her retirement in 2003 at the Freelandville Community Home. She was a member of the Knox County Home Makers Club for many years. Shirley Miller and Lucille taught Sunday School classes at the Bethel Church for many years. She enjoyed spending time with with her family.
Thanksgiving a Time for Remembrance
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving– and everyone is hoped to have a joyous celebration tomorrow. One of those making that wish is Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer. Messmer reminds everyone of the first official declaration of Thanksgiving in America happened in the fall of 1621. Messmer also remembers those who can’t be with loved ones this Thanksgiving– including first responders, law enforcement, and active members of the military.
Energy Assistance Still Available for Eligible Households
With the holiday season here, eligible residents are reminded energy Assistance Applications are now available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive...
Vincennes City Council Gives $50,000 Toward E-Gift Card Program
The Vincennes City Council has pledged $ 50,000 toward a Knox County Chamber of Commerce E-gift card idea. The Christmas season program is a dollar-for-dollar match for anyone using the Chamber’s E-gift card promotion. Chamber officials are hoping the program will start on December first, and run through the rest of the Christmas shopping season.
VU Welcomes Return to Normal Schooling
Vincennes University welcomes a return to normal schooling as the first semester of 2022 comes to an end. VU president Chuck Johnson is glad to see everything coming back to normal after the Covid pandemic. Johnson also feels the normal campus atmosphere is also good for the University’s students.
Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/23
Checking Girls Basketball action from last night, Vincennes Lincoln went on the road and. beat Washington 59-43. Ari Gerkin led the 4-2 Lady Alices with 21 points. Gracie Kramer added. 13. North Knox had no problem with Evansville Christian 63-40. Brynna Collins led 7-0 North Knox with. 18 points. Lexi...
Bell-Ringers Need for Salvation Army Kettle Campaign
The Knox County Salvation Army’s kettle campaign will take to seven Knox County locations on Friday. With that campaign, Salvation Army officials are seeking people to be bell-ringers for the coming campaign. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury reminds everyone of the need for volunteers to ring the...
Some VCSC Students on E-Learning Today Due to Boiler Problem
Vincennes Lincoln High School, Washington Learning Academy classes at Llincoln, and Alice Academy are on an E-Learning Day today. That move is due to a boiler being down at Lincoln High School. The high school, Washington Learning Academy classes at LHS, and Alice Academy are the only ones affected. All...
Knox Chamber’s E-Gift Card Program Expected to Start Soon
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce wants a December first rollout for their E-gift card campaign. The campaign is designed to encourage Christmas season spending with Knox County merchants. Chamber director Jamie Neal is hoping to extend the program throughout the coming year. Neal reminds everyone the purchase amounts are...
NK vs. Bloomfield Junior High Girls Game Off for Tonight
Due to illness, the North Knox Junior High girls game with Bloomfield has been postponed. No makeup date has been set at this time. Illness to Bloomfield’s players has caused the postponement.
February Timetable Set for Old 41 Bridge Replacement
A February timetable is set for the closure of the Old U.S. 41 bridge just south of Oaktown. The bridge had been closed earlier for a right-of-way project, but the next closure will be for the long-term work on the bridge itself. The project will take around five years from...
Vincennes RDC Approves Mitigation Funding for Main Street Phase One
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission has approved funding for mitigation on part of Phase One of the Main Street project. The work concerns some land around the Main Street corridor from 19th Street to Kimmel Extension. The contract hires the Loughmuller Group to do an evaluation of the mitigation area. City...
Vincennes, Knox County Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Reckless Driving
If you’re driving recklessly, the police are after you, and they’re getting more money for that. More than 200 police departments around the state will share a grant of $5.7 million from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The grantees includes Vincennes City and Knox County law enforcement. The...
Washington Police Start New 9 PM Routine
The Washington Police Department is launching what it calls its #9PM routine. The #9PM Routine is a nightly reminder to residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors, lock the doors to their residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems. Police will...
Knox County Highway Department Report Full Winter Supplies — For Now
With winter close, Knox County Highway crews are ready for whatever winter weather may come in the next few months. Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says the County’s snow clearing reserves are fully stocked and ready. However, Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says one supply issue they are dealing with is low water affecting river shipments. Those issues could affect the county if they need further road clearing supplies.
