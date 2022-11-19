Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
2022 American Music Awards: See All Of The Winners
It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! Before the show goes down in Los Angeles later tonight, we're already learning who will take home a trophy. On Sunday afternoon, November 20, some of the AMA winners were revealed in categories that won’t be aired during the national broadcast. K-POP artist Mark Tuan joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to announce the winners in 24 categories during a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream ahead of the show. All American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Each nominee is solely based on key fan interactions from radio airplay to touring sales.
iheart.com
Lainey Wilson Drops Surprise New 'Bell Bottom Country' Track
Lainey Wilson surprised fans with a new Bell Bottom Country song on Sunday evening (November 20) as she debuted the track in her latest episode of Yellowstone. Playing a musician named Abby, Wilson made her acting debut as she joined the cast of the smash-hit Paramount+ series in its fifth season, which premiered earlier this month. The show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan created the role specifically for the award-winning country artist, according to a press release announcing Wilson’s latest song on Monday morning (November 21), noting that Wilson will perform more original music throughout the season.
iheart.com
Britney Spears And Elton John Drop Acoustic "Hold Me Closer"
Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled an acoustic version of their track “Hold Me Closer” this Friday. The superstar pop duo released a music video along with their acoustic track, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen performing a stunning ice skating routine that he choreographed specifically for the song.
Comments / 0