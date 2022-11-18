Read full article on original website
Vincennes, Washington Set Thanksgiving Closure Schedule
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed tomorrow and Friday, November 24th & 25th for Thanksgiving. Both day’s trash will be picked up together thorughout the day today. Also, All Washington city offices and departments will be closed tinirriw and Friday for Thanksgiving. The recycling center will also...
Thanksgiving a Time for Remembrance
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving– and everyone is hoped to have a joyous celebration tomorrow. One of those making that wish is Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer. Messmer reminds everyone of the first official declaration of Thanksgiving in America happened in the fall of 1621. Messmer also remembers those who can’t be with loved ones this Thanksgiving– including first responders, law enforcement, and active members of the military.
Mike Pepmeier, 63, Vincennes
Michael Lee Pepmeier, better known as Mike, 63, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on November 17, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Mike was born on January 27, 1959 in Vincennes, the son of Robert L. “Bob” and Barbara (Richter) Pepmeier. Mike attended Hillcrest Schools...
Energy Assistance Still Available for Eligible Households
With the holiday season here, eligible residents are reminded energy Assistance Applications are now available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive...
Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/23
Checking Girls Basketball action from last night, Vincennes Lincoln went on the road and. beat Washington 59-43. Ari Gerkin led the 4-2 Lady Alices with 21 points. Gracie Kramer added. 13. North Knox had no problem with Evansville Christian 63-40. Brynna Collins led 7-0 North Knox with. 18 points. Lexi...
Vincennes City Council Gives $50,000 Toward E-Gift Card Program
The Vincennes City Council has pledged $ 50,000 toward a Knox County Chamber of Commerce E-gift card idea. The Christmas season program is a dollar-for-dollar match for anyone using the Chamber’s E-gift card promotion. Chamber officials are hoping the program will start on December first, and run through the rest of the Christmas shopping season.
Basketball Preview for Monday, November 21st
In girls basketball action tonight, 2-2 Vincennes Rivet will host 0-6 Shoals. It’s varsity only at 6:30 and you can hear the game at WAOV 97.7 and 97.3fm and watch it live streamed at waovam.com. Other games…. Boonville plays at Southridge. Castle travels to Evansville Central. Owen Valley host...
Bell-Ringers Need for Salvation Army Kettle Campaign
The Knox County Salvation Army’s kettle campaign will take to seven Knox County locations on Friday. With that campaign, Salvation Army officials are seeking people to be bell-ringers for the coming campaign. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury reminds everyone of the need for volunteers to ring the...
Some VCSC Students on E-Learning Today Due to Boiler Problem
Vincennes Lincoln High School, Washington Learning Academy classes at Llincoln, and Alice Academy are on an E-Learning Day today. That move is due to a boiler being down at Lincoln High School. The high school, Washington Learning Academy classes at LHS, and Alice Academy are the only ones affected. All...
Ground Broken for Crane-Area Semiconductor Facility
State and local officials broke ground Monday morning on a new microelectronics campus at WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon that will power the growth of Indiana’s semiconductor industry. The $84 million development, which has already attracted four semiconductor companies to the state, will leverage academic, corporate and defense partners...
Vincennes, Knox County Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Reckless Driving
If you’re driving recklessly, the police are after you, and they’re getting more money for that. More than 200 police departments around the state will share a grant of $5.7 million from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The grantees includes Vincennes City and Knox County law enforcement. The...
Knox County Highway Department Report Full Winter Supplies — For Now
With winter close, Knox County Highway crews are ready for whatever winter weather may come in the next few months. Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says the County’s snow clearing reserves are fully stocked and ready. However, Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says one supply issue they are dealing with is low water affecting river shipments. Those issues could affect the county if they need further road clearing supplies.
February Timetable Set for Old 41 Bridge Replacement
A February timetable is set for the closure of the Old U.S. 41 bridge just south of Oaktown. The bridge had been closed earlier for a right-of-way project, but the next closure will be for the long-term work on the bridge itself. The project will take around five years from...
Knox Chamber’s E-Gift Card Program Expected to Start Soon
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce wants a December first rollout for their E-gift card campaign. The campaign is designed to encourage Christmas season spending with Knox County merchants. Chamber director Jamie Neal is hoping to extend the program throughout the coming year. Neal reminds everyone the purchase amounts are...
Vincennes Farmers’ Market Benefiting from Duke Energy Gift
The Duke Energy Foundation has presented a $5,000 check to the Vincennes Farmers’ Market. The funding is the latest step in Duke Energy’s mission to help community groups do their good works for area residents. The Farmers’ Market is closed for the season, but plans to return to...
