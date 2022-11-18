Tomorrow is Thanksgiving– and everyone is hoped to have a joyous celebration tomorrow. One of those making that wish is Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer. Messmer reminds everyone of the first official declaration of Thanksgiving in America happened in the fall of 1621. Messmer also remembers those who can’t be with loved ones this Thanksgiving– including first responders, law enforcement, and active members of the military.

2 HOURS AGO