KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The most impressive thing about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not be the catches, yardage and receptions over the course of his career, though all of them are setting franchise and NFL records. It might be that he’s almost always available. And with a multitude of injuries to the Kansas City wide receiver group, that is more valuable than ever. The Chiefs were without Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster for their 30-27 win over the Chargers on Sunday night, when Kelce hit the end zone three times. They also lost Kadarius Toney to a hamstring injury in the game.

