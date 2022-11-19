Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Former Dodgers Infielder Reportedly Signing with Team in Japan
Sheldon Neuse, who spent 2021 with the Dodgers, has been DFA'd by the A's and will be signing with a team in Japan, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal
The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
Who Will Sign Carlos Rodon? 7 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
Two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon declined the qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, making the 29-year-old pitcher a free agent. Where might Rodon sign, if he were to leave San Francisco? Here are seven potential free agent destinations.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Roberto Clemente Joins Pirates, Steve Sax Wins Rookie Of The Year & Vin Scully Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history was memorable for Steve Sax and Vin Scully, and also a franchise-altering transaction involving Roberto Clemente. On November 22, 1954, the Pittsburgh Pirates purchased Clemente’s contract from the Montreal Royals, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate at the time. Clemente was productive in his lone Minor League season, batting .257/.286/.372 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over 87 games.
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
Dodgers News: Lefty Ace Talks About What it Means to Wear Same Uniform as Fernando Valenzuela
Dodgers ace Julio Urias says it’s a honor to wear same uniform as Valenzuela
Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Matched to Royals in MLB Article
Kansas City will be in on the market for arms, and Lorenzen is an intriguing free agent.
Royals Heading Downtown for New $2B Ballpark
The Kansas City Royals are making their way downtown. On Tuesday, Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman announced plans to build a $2 billion stadium and entertainment district either near downtown or in it. Sherman, who bought the team for $1 billion in 2019, wrote that the process would be...
Brown University freshman Olivia Pichardo makes history, becomes first woman on Division I baseball roster
Olivia Pichardo, 18, is a freshman at Brown University and cemented herself in history when she became the first woman to be named to a Division I baseball roster.
Sports Headlines for Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The most impressive thing about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not be the catches, yardage and receptions over the course of his career, though all of them are setting franchise and NFL records. It might be that he’s almost always available. And with a multitude of injuries to the Kansas City wide receiver group, that is more valuable than ever. The Chiefs were without Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster for their 30-27 win over the Chargers on Sunday night, when Kelce hit the end zone three times. They also lost Kadarius Toney to a hamstring injury in the game.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0