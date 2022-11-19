ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal

The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Roberto Clemente Joins Pirates, Steve Sax Wins Rookie Of The Year & Vin Scully Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history was memorable for Steve Sax and Vin Scully, and also a franchise-altering transaction involving Roberto Clemente. On November 22, 1954, the Pittsburgh Pirates purchased Clemente’s contract from the Montreal Royals, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate at the time. Clemente was productive in his lone Minor League season, batting .257/.286/.372 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over 87 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Front Office Sports

Royals Heading Downtown for New $2B Ballpark

The Kansas City Royals are making their way downtown. On Tuesday, Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman announced plans to build a $2 billion stadium and entertainment district either near downtown or in it. Sherman, who bought the team for $1 billion in 2019, wrote that the process would be...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The most impressive thing about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not be the catches, yardage and receptions over the course of his career, though all of them are setting franchise and NFL records. It might be that he’s almost always available. And with a multitude of injuries to the Kansas City wide receiver group, that is more valuable than ever. The Chiefs were without Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster for their 30-27 win over the Chargers on Sunday night, when Kelce hit the end zone three times. They also lost Kadarius Toney to a hamstring injury in the game.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy