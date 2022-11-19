Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
KOMU
Columbia community comes together to find food options ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA — Prices at the grocery store are up ahead of Thanksgiving this year, and the Columbia community is coming together to find solutions to help those who are hungry. CNBC reported that grocery store prices are more than 12% higher than this time last year. The items that have gotten the most expensive over the past year are eggs, butter and flour.
KOMU
Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday
The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for...
Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) For the past month, the Samaritan Center has been giving out Thanksgiving packages, full of dinner dishes and ingredients, including turkeys. "You know when we’re giving out turkeys and Thanksgiving stuff,” said Ben DeFeo, who is the center’s operations manager. “Even at the beginning of the month, you get folks who The post Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Local LGBTQ community center holds vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
COLUMBIA − An LGBTQ community center in Columbia will hold a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. The Center Project will host the vigil at 7 p.m., at 805 Fairview Avenue. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at...
KOMU
Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays
WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
KOMU
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade
It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
KOMU
What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?
Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Waffle House. Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Golden Corral...
KOMU
Humane Society offers Black Friday deal to clear out shelter to combat canine virus
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) announced Tuesday it is offering a Black Friday special in hopes to clear out the shelter. CMHS said they are offering this sale to combat a canine respiratory virus. The adoption special will include $20 adoption fees on all adult dogs 30...
939theeagle.com
Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location
A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
KOMU
Go COMO adjusts orange line route to include stop at Room at the Inn
COLUMBIA - Effective Monday, Nov. 28, Go COMO bus routes will include a stop at the Ashley Street Center, the new home to Room at the Inn, the city of Columbia announced Monday. The orange route currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station, stops in the north central area then...
KOMU
More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
krcgtv.com
Columbia police investigate unexplained death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 21
The Center Project is offering a safe space and hosting events for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season to accommodate heightened levels of stress. Due to the positive community response to these events so far, board member Camaron Nielson says she hopes everyone knows they can choose their family and support system this season.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
Students help clean up in aftermath of Wooldridge fire
Students from a Columbia private school will help residents of a Cooper County village clean up Monday after a devastating wildfire. The post Students help clean up in aftermath of Wooldridge fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Boone Health chef serves up smiles and comfort with new menu items
COLUMBIA — There's a stigma around hospital food that Jason Anderson said he wants to break. "I want to offer the best food I can, wherever I'm at," Anderson said. "These people work really hard upstairs, and I just want to give them the best." From shrimp fettuccine Alfredo...
KOMU
Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
KOMU
Regional farmers and growers benefit from CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen
COLUMBIA - A grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture will help farmers and growers package their food for distribution through the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen. Funding will be put toward a new component of the shared kitchen called The Packing House. Farmers, growers and producers can use The Packing House to prepare, freeze and package crops for production, product distribution, and promotion.
KOMU
Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures
Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
