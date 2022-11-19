ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Columbia community comes together to find food options ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA — Prices at the grocery store are up ahead of Thanksgiving this year, and the Columbia community is coming together to find solutions to help those who are hungry. CNBC reported that grocery store prices are more than 12% higher than this time last year. The items that have gotten the most expensive over the past year are eggs, butter and flour.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday

The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) For the past month, the Samaritan Center has been giving out Thanksgiving packages, full of dinner dishes and ingredients, including turkeys.  "You know when we’re giving out turkeys and Thanksgiving stuff,” said Ben DeFeo, who is the center’s operations manager. “Even at the beginning of the month, you get folks who The post Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays

WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KOMU

What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?

Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Waffle House. Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Golden Corral...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location

A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police investigate unexplained death

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 21

The Center Project is offering a safe space and hosting events for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season to accommodate heightened levels of stress. Due to the positive community response to these events so far, board member Camaron Nielson says she hopes everyone knows they can choose their family and support system this season.
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Boone Health chef serves up smiles and comfort with new menu items

COLUMBIA — There's a stigma around hospital food that Jason Anderson said he wants to break. "I want to offer the best food I can, wherever I'm at," Anderson said. "These people work really hard upstairs, and I just want to give them the best." From shrimp fettuccine Alfredo...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Regional farmers and growers benefit from CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen

COLUMBIA - A grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture will help farmers and growers package their food for distribution through the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen. Funding will be put toward a new component of the shared kitchen called The Packing House. Farmers, growers and producers can use The Packing House to prepare, freeze and package crops for production, product distribution, and promotion.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures

Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

