Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Sen. Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury, spokesperson says
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday testified before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state, according to his spokesperson. What You Need To Know. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday testified before a special grand...
NY1
At border, House Republicans call on homeland security chief to resign
Speaking near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, the top House Republican called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign, vowing to investigate him for the possibility of impeachment if he does not step down. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and...
NY1
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on how he would lead House Democrats
Next week, Democrats in the House of Representatives will decide who will lead them over the next two years. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is so far running unopposed to be the next Democratic minority leader, setting him on the path to be the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress.
NY1
In 'final message,' Fauci urges Americans boost protection with updated COVID shot
In probably his final time briefing reporters at the White House podium, the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday ticked through data showing how the updated COVID boosters are safe and effective – an effort to inform that has drawn both praise and ire for the top doctor over the last two-and-half years.
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
NY1
Rep. Carolyn Maloney subject of ethics inquiry over Met Gala invite
A congressional ethics board recommended the House Committee on Ethics investigate New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney for a possible breach of federal law connected to her solicitation of tickets to the Met Gala — the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual, star-studded fundraiser for its costume institute. According to...
NY1
White House launches campaign to encourage COVID shots, with focus on seniors
The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a six-week campaign to encourage Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine dose before the end of the year, with a focus on seniors and others most at-risk of severe illness. The goal, according to a White House fact sheet, is to “help avoid...
NY1
'No 'fowl' play': Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys, notes COVID progress
President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned two chosen turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Chocolate and Chip, continuing a long-standing White House tradition with a far larger crowd than last year’s COVID-restricted event. With the weather in the upper-30s in Washington, Biden promised the audience of a few hundred...
San Francisco election director to be replaced after 20 years for racial diversity: reports
The San Francisco Elections Commission chose to seek a new director of elections, despite praised performance from John Arntz, to create more diversity.
NY1
Proposed merger of two publishing giants is officially over
NEW YORK (AP) — Simon & Schuster's corporate parent has officially ended the agreement for Penguin Random House to purchase the publisher, a proposed sale a federal judge already had blocked last month. Paramount Global also announced Monday that it still plans to sell Simon & Schuster, a nearly...
Comments / 0