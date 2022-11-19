Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
Adama Sanogo, No. 25 UConn rout Delaware State
Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and seven different UConn players hit 3-pointers as the No.
My take: Avelo Air to use Delaware playbook in North Carolina
Avelo Airlines will use its playbook for Wilmington Airport (ILG) for North Carolina’s Research Triangle. In February, the airline will add a half-dozen Florida destinations (Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Sarasota, Tampa, and West Palm Beach) from Raleigh-Durham. Avelo will establish a one-jet base at the Carolina airport, with...
Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall
Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
Long-awaited connector opens on UVM campus
University Place, the road that connects Main St to Colchester Ave through UVM's campus, is now open for use.
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Dover flips script to advance to Class AAA semis
Georgetown – Five weeks ago Dover was shut out in their regular season game versus Sussex Central. Five weeks ago the Senators’ Nasir Snipes-Guzman’s football future was uncertain as he awaited approval of a transfer waiver from the DIAA board. Fast forward to Friday night. Snipes-Guzman was back on the field and Dover shut out the Golden Knights 20-0 in ... Read More
5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district.
Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
U.S. Surgeon General focuses on ‘invisible wounds’ caused by anxiety in Wilmington visit
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy got some insight on what is and isn’t working for health care in Delaware during a meeting on Tuesday with young leaders and health care professionals in Wilmington. The closed-door discussion at The Warehouse, a community center for Wilmington teens, also included input from...
North Country Schools implement new spectator policy due to inappropriate behavior
MALONE, N.Y. — The Section X Northern Atlantic Conference is taking what the executive director says is a “statewide” and “national” issue into their own hands and implementing a new spectator policy to address an increase in inappropriate spectator behavior. “It’s mainly the adults that...
DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan
The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
Bayhealth welcomes new family medicine physician
The Bayhealth team is proud to welcome another primary care physician to care for the community. Family medicine physician Kyla-Gaye Pinnock, MD, is the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care Dover West practice. Pinnock joins Patience Ankomah, MD; Zulehuma Rather, MD; Shailly Saini, MD; Amita Jain, MD; Ben Hur Hill Aguilar, MD; and Lisa Rossi McCalister, FNP-BC. Pinnock is accepting new primary care patients ages 9 and older.
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
Rice Memorial High School Announces Permanent Principal
David Young, the Superintendent of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington Catholic schools, announced Dr. Andrew Keough as Rice Memorial High School’s (Rice) permanent principal on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Rice’s annual Stunt Nite performance at the Flynn. “What really distinguishes Dr. Keough as a leader is...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Early Bird Catering to Open in Colchester
A Colchester native is returning home to open a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch spot at 506 Porters Point Road. On December 5, chef-owner Deven Bora, 27, will start serving breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos, coffee, smoothies, soup, hot-bar dishes, and take-home dinners at Early Bird Catering in the former location of Big Apple Deli. The shop will also serve as the home base for the catering business Bora started earlier this year.
