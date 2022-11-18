Read full article on original website
Man dies of injuries from April shooting, marking City's 300th homicide
A 24-year-old man shot this past April died Monday as result of his injuries. His death marks Baltimore City's 300th reported homicide in 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
2 wounded in Baltimore County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left two people hospitalized. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., Baltimore County detectives were responded to the scene following a shots fired call near Chelmsford Court. Once on scene, officers located the two victims with...
foxbaltimore.com
MTA Police searching for person accused of assaulting bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Transit Police are looking for the person that they say assaulted a bus driver on Halloween. Police say the attack happened on October 31, 2022, in the 2100 block of Greenmount Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit of the...
Carroll County family offers $100K reward for information in cold case murder
BALTIMORE -- The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his death, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday. The body of Richard Atkins Jr. was found by family members at his Westminster apartment on Dec. 29, 2003, police said. He was beaten to death. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted for a robbery. Police said it is believed the suspect went to Atkins' apartment on Dec. 27 looking for money, and when Atkins denied them, they beat him with a blunt object before stealing money and DVDs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 2600 Block of Saint Benedict Street at 4:30 pm after a report of a shooting came in. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
One of two suspects convicted, sentenced for homeless man's murder
One of two suspects charged with fatally stabbing a 67-year-old homeless man at a bus stop has been convicted and sentenced.
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver caused deadly wrong-way crash on I-97 in Anne Arundel County: police
MILLERSVILLE, Md. - Police say a drunk driver caused a wrong-way crash that left a person dead over the weekend in Anne Arundel County. Authorities say 30-year-old Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni was impaired when she drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 97 near Route 32 Saturday around 12:45 a.m.
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
WJLA
Missing 17-year-old Maryland girl's remains identified; death ruled as homicide
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) is looking for suspects in connection to a murder of a 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park, Md. The girl was identified as Rosa Diaz-Santos of Greenbelt, Md, according to PGPD. Her skeletal remains were reportedly found on Nov. 15, near the 1600 block of Drexel Street. After investigating, police were able to determine the manner of death was a homicide.
CBS News
String of smash-and-grab burglaries under investigation on York Road in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating a string of apparent burglaries in businesses early Monday morning along York Road in North Baltimore and into Baltimore County near Towson. Five storefronts in the Belvedere area and at Anneslie Shopping Center on the Baltimore County line had their windows smashed, reports WJZ's Stephon...
Wbaltv.com
Jury reaches verdict in second trial for suspect in rapper's 2020 killing
TOWSON, Md. — The jury in the second case against a man accused of killing a Baltimore rapper reached a verdict Monday. Calvin Fogg was found not guilty of killing David King Jr., also known as rapper Dee Dave, in a case of mistaken identity and the attempted murder of another man.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: suspect indicted for beating of Wilmington jewelry store owner during robbery
A suspect in the brutal beating of the owner of Solid Gold Jewelers on West 9th Street in Wilmington has been indicted on six felony charges - seven charges in all - that could land him a prison term of between 8 and 107 years if convicted. Wilmington Police announced...
14-year-old arrested after attempting to break into cars in Severn
Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a 14-year-old for attempting to break into cars Monday morning. After he was caught, the 14-year-old dropped a loaded a firearm.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee murder case delayed as state seeks new prosecutor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The trial date for the squeegee kid accused of killing a motorist this summer has been delayed. Police said 15-year-old Tavon Scott shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds after Reynolds threatened a group of squeegee kids with a bat. Last week, a judge ruled that Scott will be tried as an adult.
Video captures one of several smash-and-grab burglaries along York Road in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- In a three-hour span early Monday, police said at least eight businesses were broken into along York Road in Baltimore, and into Baltimore County near Towson. Five storefronts in the Belvedere area and at Anneslie Shopping Center on the Baltimore County line had their windows smashed, reports WJZ's Stephon Dingle. Three businesses were targeted hours later in South Baltimore near Cherry Hill, police said, but it's unclear if it is related to the York Road incidents. Two pizzerias in the Belvedere area were hit, along with a Five Guys, Vito Pizza and Qdoba in the Anneslie Shopping Center. WJZ obtained exclusive video...
Truck Driver Killed Assisting Another With Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In White Marsh: State Police
A Good Samaritan was killed by a BMW driver on I-95 in Maryland as he was attempting to assist another truck driver who had broken down, according to state police. New York resident Joseph Russell Thomas II, 52, was struck and killed on I-95 in Baltimore County at approximately 7:20 a.m. in White Marsh, officials announced.
Man shot and killed at Cherry Hill apartment complex
BALTIMORE, MD – One person was shot and killed Saturday night inside an apartment complex in the Cherry Hill section of Baltimore. At approximately 10:28 p.m., patrol officers from the Southern District responded to Spelman Road in the 3400 block on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 34-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man shot and killed at Cherry Hill apartment complex appeared first on Shore News Network.
