ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

2 wounded in Baltimore County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left two people hospitalized. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., Baltimore County detectives were responded to the scene following a shots fired call near Chelmsford Court. Once on scene, officers located the two victims with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County family offers $100K reward for information in cold case murder

BALTIMORE -- The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his death, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday. The body of Richard Atkins Jr. was found by family members at his Westminster apartment on Dec. 29, 2003, police said. He was beaten to death. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted for a robbery. Police said it is believed the suspect went to Atkins' apartment on Dec. 27 looking for money, and when Atkins denied them, they beat him with a blunt object before stealing money and DVDs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.  
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 2600 Block of Saint Benedict Street at 4:30 pm after a report of a shooting came in. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Missing 17-year-old Maryland girl's remains identified; death ruled as homicide

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) is looking for suspects in connection to a murder of a 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park, Md. The girl was identified as Rosa Diaz-Santos of Greenbelt, Md, according to PGPD. Her skeletal remains were reportedly found on Nov. 15, near the 1600 block of Drexel Street. After investigating, police were able to determine the manner of death was a homicide.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee murder case delayed as state seeks new prosecutor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The trial date for the squeegee kid accused of killing a motorist this summer has been delayed. Police said 15-year-old Tavon Scott shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds after Reynolds threatened a group of squeegee kids with a bat. Last week, a judge ruled that Scott will be tried as an adult.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Video captures one of several smash-and-grab burglaries along York Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- In a three-hour span early Monday, police said at least eight businesses were broken into along York Road in Baltimore, and into Baltimore County near Towson. Five storefronts in the Belvedere area and at Anneslie Shopping Center on the Baltimore County line had their windows smashed, reports WJZ's Stephon Dingle. Three businesses were targeted hours later in South Baltimore near Cherry Hill, police said, but it's unclear if it is related to the York Road incidents. Two pizzerias in the Belvedere area were hit, along with a Five Guys, Vito Pizza and Qdoba in the Anneslie Shopping Center. WJZ obtained exclusive video...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed at Cherry Hill apartment complex

BALTIMORE, MD – One person was shot and killed Saturday night inside an apartment complex in the Cherry Hill section of Baltimore. At approximately 10:28 p.m., patrol officers from the Southern District responded to Spelman Road in the 3400 block on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 34-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man shot and killed at Cherry Hill apartment complex appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy