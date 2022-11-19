Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Sit N Bull Saloon
UNL Extension gives tips for properly preparing and keeping your Thanksgiving turkey. The latest key winner drawn in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. We're at the turning point. Warmer temperatures are on the way. Railside Christmas carries on for a 30th year. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Monday 11-21
Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Harvard Rest Haven, Homestead of Hastings, Animal Clinic, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: 4 - 215 70 R15 Tires best offer, Looking for: Junk Guy, 402-469-3152. For sale: Roaster $10, Washer and Dryer $350...
News Channel Nebraska
Conestoga mall closer to being redeveloped
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Grand Island City Council is authorizing the redevelopment and rezoning of the Conestoga Mall project. According to Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity, today’s meeting was the next step in the approval of the mall redevelopment project. The council authorized the use of tax increment financing and created an enhanced employment area, which would add a 1.5% occupation tax on all sales at the mall. Those sources could raise about $70 million over 30 years.
KSNB Local4
25 Keys of Christmas drawing: CNH Industrial
The Hall County Board of Commissioners heard from a company that wants to build a data center in Doniphan near the border of Hall County and Adams County. There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. 25 Keys of Christmas drawing: Pump & Pantry. Updated: 12 hours ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney residents, don't be a turkey with your trash next week
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:. Residential collectionTrash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
First data center in Nebraska could be located in Hall County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- A New York- based company is seeking a permit that would allow it to build a data center in Hall County. VCV Digital says data centers need to be close to power and that is why it’s looking at this spot in central Nebraska. The VCV...
KSNB Local4
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
NebraskaTV
Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students
KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
KSNB Local4
Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
Kearney Hub
COVID may be lurking like cranberry sauce this holiday
KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases drop, people are again traveling to see friends and relatives for Thanksgiving. But COVID-19 isn’t over, and while cases are minimal, the positivity rate inched upward between October and November. The bottom line: If you are sick, stay home. If you’re not sure,...
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
KSNB Local4
New president named for Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a leadership change at the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation. The GIAEDC Board of Trustees announced Mary Berlie as the organization’s new president. She replaces Dave Taylor, who is resigning to take on a new position at another local business. Berlie...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charges put Grand Island man in prison for 10 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 37-year-old Raymond L. Moreno, of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Monday. Moreno received 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual). The two sentences will be served at the same time and he will be placed on supervised release for 5 years after them. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
News Channel Nebraska
California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
WOWT
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
foxnebraska.com
Hall County Sheriff's office warns of romance scams ahead of the holidays
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — After creating a Zoosk profile, authorities say Constance Reimers wasn’t looking for love but for cash and lots of it. Like the country song ‘Lookin for love in all the wrong places', a California man seems to do just that unknowingly at the hands of Constance Reimers.
