ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 2

Related
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: Sit N Bull Saloon

UNL Extension gives tips for properly preparing and keeping your Thanksgiving turkey. The latest key winner drawn in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. We're at the turning point. Warmer temperatures are on the way. Railside Christmas carries on for a 30th year. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Monday 11-21

Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Harvard Rest Haven, Homestead of Hastings, Animal Clinic, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: 4 - 215 70 R15 Tires best offer, Looking for: Junk Guy, 402-469-3152. For sale: Roaster $10, Washer and Dryer $350...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Conestoga mall closer to being redeveloped

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Grand Island City Council is authorizing the redevelopment and rezoning of the Conestoga Mall project. According to Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity, today’s meeting was the next step in the approval of the mall redevelopment project. The council authorized the use of tax increment financing and created an enhanced employment area, which would add a 1.5% occupation tax on all sales at the mall. Those sources could raise about $70 million over 30 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

25 Keys of Christmas drawing: CNH Industrial

The Hall County Board of Commissioners heard from a company that wants to build a data center in Doniphan near the border of Hall County and Adams County. There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. 25 Keys of Christmas drawing: Pump & Pantry. Updated: 12 hours ago.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney residents, don't be a turkey with your trash next week

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:. Residential collectionTrash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Friday.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska

UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
UPLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students

KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

COVID may be lurking like cranberry sauce this holiday

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases drop, people are again traveling to see friends and relatives for Thanksgiving. But COVID-19 isn’t over, and while cases are minimal, the positivity rate inched upward between October and November. The bottom line: If you are sick, stay home. If you’re not sure,...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meth-related charges put Grand Island man in prison for 10 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 37-year-old Raymond L. Moreno, of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Monday. Moreno received 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual). The two sentences will be served at the same time and he will be placed on supervised release for 5 years after them. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WOWT

1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
YORK COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy