GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 37-year-old Raymond L. Moreno, of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Monday. Moreno received 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual). The two sentences will be served at the same time and he will be placed on supervised release for 5 years after them. There is no parole in the federal system.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO