ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Bend’s Santa Express returns, asking for your donations this holiday season

Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly walks www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress. Monday November 28th – NWX, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods (Route map) Tuesday November 29th – Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods (Route map) Wednesday November 30th – Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration

Some good news on this Thanksgiving week. The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend. Lunches...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ KIDS Center asks your help with gift card drive on Giving Tuesday

The nonprofit KIDS Center plans to hold a gift card drive next Tuesday, Nov. 29. Set on “Giving Tuesday,” a day that encourages people to do good, the nonprofit is asking community members to help local families by donating gift cards for groceries, gas and basic necessities. Cards...
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

New Family Housing Community Welcomed

((L-R) Harmony Byrne (LRS), Kristy Thompson (SWB), John Gilbert (PCAH), Jeff Dirks (SWB), Rob Roy (PCAH), Katy Bowles (PCAH) and Jim Landin (LRS) | Photo by Cascade Business News) Pacific Crest’s 48-Unit Canal Commons II Model of Affordability & Sustainability. The pioneering path of award-winning developers Pacific Crest Affordable...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has announced that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend, starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its newly renovated Fifth Street facility. The post Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Driving for Thanksgiving? Have this emergency kit in your vehicle

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. We reached out to the Bend Police Department to see what advice it has for staying safe this...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Shepherd’s House winter shelter opens in Redmond church

While renovating its new, permanent Redmond shelter site, The Shepherd's House has arranged for this winter's overnight homeless shelter, which opened this week at Mountain View Fellowship Church. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time

A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training

If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes. Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a “Burn to Learn” live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Warm Springs wins national language preservation award

A language program in Warm Springs receives a national award. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs were presented with the William Demmert Cultural Freedom Award at a national conference in Oklahoma last month. The award recognizes a school or program that promotes language preservation. The program teaches the three native...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend is one of the top Thanksgiving destinations in the region, AAA says

With so many people traveling for the holidays, it makes you wonder where they’re all going. According to AAA, one of the spots they’ll be visiting is — Central Oregon. In fact, AAA says Bend is one of the top regional destinations along with Seattle, Lincoln City, Sacramento and Redding, Calif.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Park & Rec training program teaches students to be swim instructors

Central Oregon students can learn what it takes to be a swim instructor. Bend Park and Recreation District is searching for young people ages 12-15 to join their free Swim Instructor Aide training program. Participants can learn what it takes to be an instructor and practice by volunteering during swim...
BEND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project

A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday. The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Firefighters: Unattended campfire gets ‘out of control’ north of Bend

Bend Fire and Rescue said it had to put out a fire that had 30-foot-high flames which started due to an unattended campfire north of Bend Saturday afternoon. BF&R said firefighters and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the Juniper Ridge area.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy