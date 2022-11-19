Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Numerous holiday events highlight upcoming calendar in Bend’s Old Mill District
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The holidays are back in a big way in the Old Mill District. From family a run/walk on Thanksgiving to visits with Santa and a community menorah lighting, mark your calendars and join in the fun!. “It’s our favorite time of year to bring the...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend’s Santa Express returns, asking for your donations this holiday season
Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly walks www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress. Monday November 28th – NWX, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods (Route map) Tuesday November 29th – Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods (Route map) Wednesday November 30th – Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow...
centraloregondaily.com
Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration
Some good news on this Thanksgiving week. The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend. Lunches...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ KIDS Center asks your help with gift card drive on Giving Tuesday
The nonprofit KIDS Center plans to hold a gift card drive next Tuesday, Nov. 29. Set on “Giving Tuesday,” a day that encourages people to do good, the nonprofit is asking community members to help local families by donating gift cards for groceries, gas and basic necessities. Cards...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nonprofit takes steps to fund 1st Central Oregon children’s museum
A seed planted years ago by a group of passionate community members is starting to grow into a reality. In 2015, the idea for a children’s museum in Central Oregon was formed. “They founded the nonprofit in 2015 and began doing summer camps and pop-up museum events for the...
cascadebusnews.com
New Family Housing Community Welcomed
((L-R) Harmony Byrne (LRS), Kristy Thompson (SWB), John Gilbert (PCAH), Jeff Dirks (SWB), Rob Roy (PCAH), Katy Bowles (PCAH) and Jim Landin (LRS) | Photo by Cascade Business News) Pacific Crest’s 48-Unit Canal Commons II Model of Affordability & Sustainability. The pioneering path of award-winning developers Pacific Crest Affordable...
Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility
The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has announced that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend, starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its newly renovated Fifth Street facility. The post Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Driving for Thanksgiving? Have this emergency kit in your vehicle
With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. We reached out to the Bend Police Department to see what advice it has for staying safe this...
KTVZ
Shepherd’s House winter shelter opens in Redmond church
While renovating its new, permanent Redmond shelter site, The Shepherd's House has arranged for this winter's overnight homeless shelter, which opened this week at Mountain View Fellowship Church. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County approves 710 acres near Terrebonne for residential
Deschutes County commissioners have approved the rezoning of approximately 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to residential use. The 2-1 vote opens up the property to be developed, including plans for a residential community named The Peaks 360. There were concerns from those who opposed the rezoning...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
Bend’s Old Mill District architect, Bill Smith, dies at 81
From saving the three smokestacks that rise above the banks of the Deschutes River to pulling Bend’s economy out of the ashes of a recession, the legacy of Bill Smith is everywhere. Smith, the developer of the Old Mill District, was among the early pioneers of present day Bend....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training
If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes. Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a “Burn to Learn” live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Warm Springs wins national language preservation award
A language program in Warm Springs receives a national award. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs were presented with the William Demmert Cultural Freedom Award at a national conference in Oklahoma last month. The award recognizes a school or program that promotes language preservation. The program teaches the three native...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend is one of the top Thanksgiving destinations in the region, AAA says
With so many people traveling for the holidays, it makes you wonder where they’re all going. According to AAA, one of the spots they’ll be visiting is — Central Oregon. In fact, AAA says Bend is one of the top regional destinations along with Seattle, Lincoln City, Sacramento and Redding, Calif.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Park & Rec training program teaches students to be swim instructors
Central Oregon students can learn what it takes to be a swim instructor. Bend Park and Recreation District is searching for young people ages 12-15 to join their free Swim Instructor Aide training program. Participants can learn what it takes to be an instructor and practice by volunteering during swim...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project
A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday. The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project,...
centraloregondaily.com
Firefighters: Unattended campfire gets ‘out of control’ north of Bend
Bend Fire and Rescue said it had to put out a fire that had 30-foot-high flames which started due to an unattended campfire north of Bend Saturday afternoon. BF&R said firefighters and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the Juniper Ridge area.
Comments / 0