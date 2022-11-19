Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Wreath making workshops joins Roscommon’s Christmas in the Village
ROSCOMMON – Holiday greens don’t just look festive, those evergreen aromas are good for you! Learn about the health benefits of evergreens and managing conifers on your property and make and take home a holiday wreath at the MSU Extension Wreath Making Workshop. The workshop will be held...
Up North Voice
New members welcome to join ‘Writing in the Pines’ December 1 meeting
REGION – “Writing in the Pines” meets monthly to share, learn, and encourage one another in individual writing pursuits. The group meets monthly at locations around Crawford, Montmorency and Otsego counties. Participants are invited to share writings they are working on, including poetry, short stories, fiction/nonfiction, song lyrics and more, and can give and receive valuable feedback in a welcoming setting.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City man to host free community Thanksgiving meal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- When you picture a Thanksgiving meal, you probably imagine great food, and a lot friends and family around the table. That's not always how it is. One northern Michigan knows that, and so he's doing something pretty extraordinary this year. "I never want anybody...
Up North Voice
Roscommon holds ‘Girls Night Out’ event
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon’s ‘Girls Night Out’ was held Oct. 18 with stores staying open late for the event. Raffles, drawings, and specials were on hand for the event.
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: November 21-27, 2022
** HAPPY THANKSGIVING AND GOOD LUCK DEER HUNTERS **. *** IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO VOLUNTEER FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING OR KNOW A FAMILY IN NEED OF A THANKSGIVING DINNER, PLEASE CALL 989.387.3672 BEFORE NOON ON NOVEMBER 23RD ***. RANGE ACTIVITY:. There will be occasional Aerial gunnery and...
Up North Voice
Christopher Reid, 50, formerly of Lupton and Rose City areas
Christopher John Reid, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Traverse City, MI. He was born on September 28, 1972, in Traverse City, MI to Robert Reid and Kelli Nash. Christopher lived in Traverse City for the past 12 years formerly of the Lupton and Rose City areas.
traverseticker.com
City Commissioners Approve ARPA Projects, Fire Study, Cass Road Property Sale
Traverse City commissioners formally voted Monday to spend over $1 million on city projects with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, ranging from sanitary and sewer improvements and fire station upgrades to the Senior Center rebuild and support for a homeless day shelter at Jubilee House. City commissioners also voted Monday to seek an evaluation of both city fire stations with an eye toward future reconstruction of both facilities and voted to approve selling a city-owned property on Cass Street. The proceeds of that sale – along with $325,886 remaining in the ARPA fund balance – could go toward the creation of a new city housing fund.
Up North Voice
Horizon Bank grant helps United Way
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Horizon Bank granted Roscommon County United Way (RCUW) $2,200 to help the 2022 campaign in a unique way. Horizon Bank is sponsoring a new text to give digital platform. The digital platform allows donors to support RCUW by texting RCUW to 26989 on their phone. It is an easy, convenient way to give. Everyone has a cell phone and can give with this method.
Up North Voice
Mary Walker, 84, of Roscommon
Mary Elizabeth Walker, age 84, of Roscommon, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 18, 2022. Mary was born September 13, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Louis and Celia (Koehler) Char. Mary married Thomas “Mike” Walker on February 15, 1958, in Dearborn, Michigan. Mary’s passion was...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Up North Voice
Robert Seventy, 81, of West Branch
Robert Lee Seveney, age 81, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home in West Branch surrounded by his family. Robert was born on Monday, October 6, 1941, in Pontiac, MI to Melvin and Mary (Cooney) Senevey. He has lived in the West Branch/Roscommon area for 21 years previously...
traverseticker.com
The Eight: A Status Update On The (Many) New Hotels Bound For Traverse City
These days, if you’re talking about “the new hotel being built in Traverse City,” you need to specify which one. No fewer than eight hotels are under construction or in the planning pipeline in and around town, with the potential to add nearly 800 rooms to Traverse City’s hotel room capacity. If these projects are all built as planned, they would represent an approximate 20 percent increase over the 4,000 or so hotel rooms that exist in the area. The Ticker has your update on all eight hotels, including where they are in the planning or construction process and when they are likely to open their doors.
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Six months after tornado: Gaylord still recovering, morale improves
It’s been half a year since a rare EF-3 tornado tore through the City of Gaylord. Two people died. Dozens more were injured. And more than 200 structures were damaged. When driving around town, you can still see some of that destruction. The Little Caesars on West Main Street is boarded up for good, the Goodwill next door is torn down to its foundation, and a handful of homes across town are still covered with blue tarp, awaiting much-needed repairs.
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?
Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Up North Voice
Michigan State Police report fatal fire in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY – There was a fatal house fire at the Green River Trout Farm located at 1867 South M-66 in Chestonia Township early this morning. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a neighbor called to report a structure fire at the Green River Trout Farm. The residence was a total loss. One person is confirmed deceased. A positive identification has not been made at this time. The property owner’s family has been notified. The family said the owner should have been the only person inside the residence. It may be several days before confirmation of the identity of the deceased can be made. There was also a deceased dog found inside the home.
Up North Voice
Michelle Spicer, 61, of Grayling
Michelle Kay Spicer, 61, of Grayling passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Michelle was born to Ronald and Linda (Sebring) Koperski in Huntsville, AL on December 17, 1960. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beautiful daughter, Rebecca Spicer. Michelle enjoyed arts & crafts, baking, and...
Comments / 0