Roscommon, MI

Up North Voice

Wreath making workshops joins Roscommon’s Christmas in the Village

ROSCOMMON – Holiday greens don’t just look festive, those evergreen aromas are good for you! Learn about the health benefits of evergreens and managing conifers on your property and make and take home a holiday wreath at the MSU Extension Wreath Making Workshop. The workshop will be held...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

New members welcome to join ‘Writing in the Pines’ December 1 meeting

REGION – “Writing in the Pines” meets monthly to share, learn, and encourage one another in individual writing pursuits. The group meets monthly at locations around Crawford, Montmorency and Otsego counties. Participants are invited to share writings they are working on, including poetry, short stories, fiction/nonfiction, song lyrics and more, and can give and receive valuable feedback in a welcoming setting.
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City man to host free community Thanksgiving meal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- When you picture a Thanksgiving meal, you probably imagine great food, and a lot friends and family around the table. That's not always how it is. One northern Michigan knows that, and so he's doing something pretty extraordinary this year. "I never want anybody...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Camp Grayling Range Report: November 21-27, 2022

** HAPPY THANKSGIVING AND GOOD LUCK DEER HUNTERS **. *** IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO VOLUNTEER FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING OR KNOW A FAMILY IN NEED OF A THANKSGIVING DINNER, PLEASE CALL 989.387.3672 BEFORE NOON ON NOVEMBER 23RD ***. RANGE ACTIVITY:. There will be occasional Aerial gunnery and...
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Christopher Reid, 50, formerly of Lupton and Rose City areas

Christopher John Reid, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Traverse City, MI. He was born on September 28, 1972, in Traverse City, MI to Robert Reid and Kelli Nash. Christopher lived in Traverse City for the past 12 years formerly of the Lupton and Rose City areas.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

City Commissioners Approve ARPA Projects, Fire Study, Cass Road Property Sale

Traverse City commissioners formally voted Monday to spend over $1 million on city projects with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, ranging from sanitary and sewer improvements and fire station upgrades to the Senior Center rebuild and support for a homeless day shelter at Jubilee House. City commissioners also voted Monday to seek an evaluation of both city fire stations with an eye toward future reconstruction of both facilities and voted to approve selling a city-owned property on Cass Street. The proceeds of that sale – along with $325,886 remaining in the ARPA fund balance – could go toward the creation of a new city housing fund.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Horizon Bank grant helps United Way

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Horizon Bank granted Roscommon County United Way (RCUW) $2,200 to help the 2022 campaign in a unique way. Horizon Bank is sponsoring a new text to give digital platform. The digital platform allows donors to support RCUW by texting RCUW to 26989 on their phone. It is an easy, convenient way to give. Everyone has a cell phone and can give with this method.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Mary Walker, 84, of Roscommon

Mary Elizabeth Walker, age 84, of Roscommon, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 18, 2022. Mary was born September 13, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Louis and Celia (Koehler) Char. Mary married Thomas “Mike” Walker on February 15, 1958, in Dearborn, Michigan. Mary’s passion was...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Robert Seventy, 81, of West Branch

Robert Lee Seveney, age 81, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home in West Branch surrounded by his family. Robert was born on Monday, October 6, 1941, in Pontiac, MI to Melvin and Mary (Cooney) Senevey. He has lived in the West Branch/Roscommon area for 21 years previously...
WEST BRANCH, MI
traverseticker.com

The Eight: A Status Update On The (Many) New Hotels Bound For Traverse City

These days, if you’re talking about “the new hotel being built in Traverse City,” you need to specify which one. No fewer than eight hotels are under construction or in the planning pipeline in and around town, with the potential to add nearly 800 rooms to Traverse City’s hotel room capacity. If these projects are all built as planned, they would represent an approximate 20 percent increase over the 4,000 or so hotel rooms that exist in the area. The Ticker has your update on all eight hotels, including where they are in the planning or construction process and when they are likely to open their doors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Six months after tornado: Gaylord still recovering, morale improves

It’s been half a year since a rare EF-3 tornado tore through the City of Gaylord. Two people died. Dozens more were injured. And more than 200 structures were damaged. When driving around town, you can still see some of that destruction. The Little Caesars on West Main Street is boarded up for good, the Goodwill next door is torn down to its foundation, and a handful of homes across town are still covered with blue tarp, awaiting much-needed repairs.
GAYLORD, MI
99.1 WFMK

What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Michigan State Police report fatal fire in Antrim County

ANTRIM COUNTY – There was a fatal house fire at the Green River Trout Farm located at 1867 South M-66 in Chestonia Township early this morning. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a neighbor called to report a structure fire at the Green River Trout Farm. The residence was a total loss. One person is confirmed deceased. A positive identification has not been made at this time. The property owner’s family has been notified. The family said the owner should have been the only person inside the residence. It may be several days before confirmation of the identity of the deceased can be made. There was also a deceased dog found inside the home.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Michelle Spicer, 61, of Grayling

Michelle Kay Spicer, 61, of Grayling passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Michelle was born to Ronald and Linda (Sebring) Koperski in Huntsville, AL on December 17, 1960. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beautiful daughter, Rebecca Spicer. Michelle enjoyed arts & crafts, baking, and...
GRAYLING, MI

