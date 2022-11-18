Read full article on original website
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
Talented San Francisco street artist battles demons to escape homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco street artist has made an incredible turnaround that is still a work in progress after falling into, and then clawing his way out of homelessness.There is so much beauty in Daniel McClenon's art -- a beauty that belies the often ugly reality of his life on the street."I would just set my canvas against the wall and kind of turn my back and put the tip jar behind me. And I would just lock onto the canvas and just draw. And whether there was money in my tip jar at the end of the...
Oakland’s Market Street SDA Church Opens C.O.R.E Center to Serve Community Needs
The Market Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) in the West Oakland community celebrated the November 12 grand opening of a new, refurbished center at 3415 Market St.in Oakland. The facility will house services to be known as C.O.R.E., which stands for Community Outreach Resources Education. The center will be helping...
Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass
Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
Bay Area COVID-19 status: Here are the latest updates
(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include: Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday. COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by […]
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond
RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.
2 arrested in May murder in San Francisco Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17. The two are suspects in the slaying of a man, whom police have not identified, on May 14 shortly before police received a report of an assault at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of 24th and Balmy streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. The case remains an open and active investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People leaving information can remain anonymous.
Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point
Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
Monthslong investigation into firearms seized in East Palo Alto leads to eight arrests
A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region’s economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been...
Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say
(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
Oakland police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in San Francisco
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department on Monday issued a bulletin asking for help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Friday. Lara Finnegan, 37, was last seen Nov. 18 in the 70 block of Maiden Lane in San Francisco at around 6:30 p.m., police said. Finnegan...
Vigilance urged in dental offices this flu season – and staff vaccination may be required
Flu season is well underway, now classified as an epidemic and compounded by a surge in cases of the contagious respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and new treatment- and immunity-resistant subvariants of the coronavirus. All three respiratory illnesses are straining hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area and other regions and particularly affecting young children.
For the First Time in 2 Decades, This Majority-Asian SF District Will Not Have an Asian Supervisor
Leland Yee. Fiona Ma. Ed Jew. Carmen Chu. Katy Tang. Gordon Mar. Since 2001, these six Asian American officials passed the torch to one-another, representing San Francisco’s majority-Asian District 4 on the Board of Supervisors. But now for the first time in more than 20 years — and the...
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
