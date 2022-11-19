“I feel like we’re fighters at the end of the day,” Shakur Stevenson announced on a social media live stream. Clearly agitated by the fact he’s not getting high level opposition, the 19-0 fighter called out some of the bigger names out there, such as Isaac Cruz and William Zepeda. “Sugar Ray Leonard and all of them dudes was 25, 24 fighting each other,” Stevenson said. “If I’m willing to make these fights happen and these dude’s not, y’all right to call them ducks.” Stevenson then differentiated himself from those he’s critical of. “I’m not ducking no smoke,” he said. “I’m not saying no to no fights.”

6 HOURS AGO