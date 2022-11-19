Cashman aggressive in pursuit of Judge; Yankees re-sign Kiner-Falefa

A day after Aaron Judge was named American League MVP, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said ‘we’re certainly not going to mess around’ in trying to re-sign the free agent slugger. Frank Franklin II | AP file photo

NEW YORK — The Yankees understand they are in a do-or-die situation. Aaron Judge’s historic 2022 campaign turned up the heat on general manager Brian Cashman to bring the AL single-season home run record holder back to the Bronx.

Judge, 30, a homegrown Yankee, is a free agent and was named AL MVP on Thursday night after he slashed .311/.425/.686 with 62 homers and 131 RBIs, adding to his resume as he hits the open market.

“I don’t think there’s any more pressure on us than there already is,” said Cashman at Covenant House Sleep Out at Silverstein Family Park, where he slept outside to raise awareness for homeless youth. “Whether he won the award (MVP) or not, the season he had, he’s been our team leader and our best player. We do definitely feel the pressure and rightfully so.

“He bet on himself this spring and it really paid off. And that can go a lot of different ways but, he made sure it didn’t go a certain way.”

Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 offer from the Yankees prior to the start of last season. At the time, it was seen by many as a fair offer, however, the right fielders 2022 campaign surely upped the price tag.

With their franchise player on the open market, Cashman has wasted no time in trying to put the AL home run king back in pinstripes.

“Yeah, (we’ve made an offer) we’re in real-time,” said Cashman. “We’re on the clock. We’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer, we’ve made offers since spring training.

“In the early stages of free agency, our first conversations with Aaron Judge started the day after our season ended. So, we’re serious, we’ve always said we were.”

Cashman continuously stated that the Yankees are obviously very serious in the pursuit of their star player. Hal Steinbrenner said on Tuesday that he has plenty of resources to bring back Judge and whatever else is necessary to make the Yankees a World Series champion.

However, there are 29 other teams that will get their chance to pitch Judge on their franchise, which leaves somewhat of an unknown of how this process will play out.

“Clearly we are live in active conversations,” Cashman said. “But again, I have no idea where the rest of the industries sit. I think Aaron Judge without a doubt loved playing here, he said it many of times.

“But, does he daydream about elsewhere? Only he can answer that.”

Kiner-Falefa back for 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline approached for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

New York also claimed right-hander Junior Fernández off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees after the lockout and hit .261 with four homers and 22 stolen bases. He tied for sixth among major league shortstops with 10 defensive runs saved but made 15 errors.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone benched Kiner-Falefa for Game 4 of the Division Series against Cleveland. Kiner-Falefa committed an error in Game 1 and looked shaky on routine plays.

“I feel that in some big pressure spots throughout the season he has made big-time plays,” Boone said. “So he’s always answered the bell really well after a mistake. This time I feel like it snowballed a little bit on him in this series, so that’s kind of going into this.”

In the fourth game of the AL Championship Series against Houston, rookie Jeremy Peña hit what should have been an inning-ending double-play ball to Gleyber Torres in the seventh. But his flip to second base went wide of Kiner-Falefa, setting up Houston’s two-run inning that sent the Astros on to a four-game sweep.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said Tuesday that Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza will be given a chance to earn infield jobs during spring training.

Kiner-Falefa will be eligible for free agency after the World Series.

He spent his first four major league seasons with Texas, was traded to Minnesota on March 12 with right-hander Ronny Henriquez for catcher Mitch Garver, then dealt to the Yankees the following day with third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

Fernández, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 15 relief appearances for St. Louis and Pittsburgh, striking out 14 and walking 12 in 18 2/3 innings while allowing eight hits — three of them homers. He was 2-3 with a 4.87 ERA it 41 games at Triple-A Memphis and Indianapolis. Fernández is 1-1 with a 5.16 ERA in 50 relief appearances over four seasons with the Cardinals (2019-22) and Pirates.