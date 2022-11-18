Jameis Winston has essentially lost his starting job to Andy Dalton, and the New Orleans Saints quarterback is not doing much to hide his frustration with that. Winston suggested that he felt like he had unfairly lost his job after missing time with back and foot injuries. The Saints quarterback, who has not played since Week 3, had assumed he would get his job back once healthy, but coach Dennis Allen chose to stick with Dalton instead.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO