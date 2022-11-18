ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

247Sports

BOOM!! Jason Duclona Commits to UCF!

ESTERO, FL- Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and the UCF defensive coaching staff has landed another top tier athlete for the first Big XII recruiting class, as three star Estero High School athlete Jason Duclona announced his commitment to UCF today. Duclona had originally committed to Rutgers, with UCF offering him after his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. He then decided to recommit following a gameday visit at UCF against Georgia Tech, then following up with visits to games against SMU, Cincinnati, and Navy. Despite being listed as an athlete Duclona has been recruited to play defensive back for the Knights, adding a lot of versatility to the defensive backfield with the ability to play cornerback, the Knight position, or safety similarly to current UCF defensive back Jarvis Ware.
ORLANDO, FL
texasmetronews.com

Rattlers Return to Roots!

Bragging rights are on the line at the annual Florida Classic in Orlando, FL where more than 53,000 filled the stands to watch two powerhouses battle. Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman are two teams headed in opposite directions; even their records are exactly opposite — FAMU sporting an 8-2 record and BCU sitting at 2-8.
ORLANDO, FL
Scorebook Live

Apopka defense roughs up Winter Park for region crown

APOPKA, FLORIDA – Apopka succeeds because the Blue Darters stay relentless, and they hit their foes in waves. Kaven Call and Jeremiah Keaton helped Apopka’s defense pressure Winter Park quarterback Aidan Warner, and the Blue Darters rode an improving offense past the Wildcats 28-7 Saturday in a ...
APOPKA, FL
monroecollegemustangs.com

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Mustangs Shut Out Arizona Western to Capture Second NJCAA National Championship

MELBOURNE, Fla., November 19, 2022 – For the second time in program history, the Monroe College Mustangs men's soccer team has captured the NJCAA Div. I Men's Soccer Championship! The No. 3-seeded Mustangs defeated No. 7 Arizona Western College, 2-0, Saturday evening at Orlando Health Stadium in the finals of the 2022 NJCAA Championship tournament, running the gauntlet of the national tournament to pick up the team's second national championship in the past four seasons.
MELBOURNE, FL
247Sports

UCF vs. Navy football: Gus Malzahn explains QB change from John Rhys Plumlee to Mikey Keene after 17-14 loss

UCF football lost to Navy, 17-14 on Saturday. By the end of the first half, the Knights were down 14-6. When they came back from halftime, head coach Gus Malzahn replaced starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee with Mikey Keene. After the game, Malzahn was asked if the decision was based on the health of Plumlee or how the first half went. Malzahn said it was because Plumlee was experiencing soreness in his shoulder.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Max Action Arena Opens at ICON Park in Orlando

If you thought you’ve experienced all the interactive attractions Orlando has to offer, think again because there’s always something new: Max Action Arena is now open at ICON Park. The attraction says visitors can take fun to the max with extreme free-roam virtual reality, adventure rooms, axe throwing, and an escape room.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando

ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Sheriff Mike Chitwood: Buy Local in Wake of Hurricanes

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Monday encouraged residents to shop local in the wake of the year's two destructive hurricanes. Many businesses in Volusia and Flagler Counties have been burdened with heavy repair costs after storm damage ravaged both local terrain and infrastructure. Chitwood told his Facebook followers, over 77,000...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

