BOOM!! Jason Duclona Commits to UCF!
ESTERO, FL- Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and the UCF defensive coaching staff has landed another top tier athlete for the first Big XII recruiting class, as three star Estero High School athlete Jason Duclona announced his commitment to UCF today. Duclona had originally committed to Rutgers, with UCF offering him after his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. He then decided to recommit following a gameday visit at UCF against Georgia Tech, then following up with visits to games against SMU, Cincinnati, and Navy. Despite being listed as an athlete Duclona has been recruited to play defensive back for the Knights, adding a lot of versatility to the defensive backfield with the ability to play cornerback, the Knight position, or safety similarly to current UCF defensive back Jarvis Ware.
Rattlers Return to Roots!
Bragging rights are on the line at the annual Florida Classic in Orlando, FL where more than 53,000 filled the stands to watch two powerhouses battle. Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman are two teams headed in opposite directions; even their records are exactly opposite — FAMU sporting an 8-2 record and BCU sitting at 2-8.
Apopka defense roughs up Winter Park for region crown
APOPKA, FLORIDA – Apopka succeeds because the Blue Darters stay relentless, and they hit their foes in waves. Kaven Call and Jeremiah Keaton helped Apopka’s defense pressure Winter Park quarterback Aidan Warner, and the Blue Darters rode an improving offense past the Wildcats 28-7 Saturday in a ...
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Mustangs Shut Out Arizona Western to Capture Second NJCAA National Championship
MELBOURNE, Fla., November 19, 2022 – For the second time in program history, the Monroe College Mustangs men's soccer team has captured the NJCAA Div. I Men's Soccer Championship! The No. 3-seeded Mustangs defeated No. 7 Arizona Western College, 2-0, Saturday evening at Orlando Health Stadium in the finals of the 2022 NJCAA Championship tournament, running the gauntlet of the national tournament to pick up the team's second national championship in the past four seasons.
UCF vs. Navy football: Gus Malzahn explains QB change from John Rhys Plumlee to Mikey Keene after 17-14 loss
UCF football lost to Navy, 17-14 on Saturday. By the end of the first half, the Knights were down 14-6. When they came back from halftime, head coach Gus Malzahn replaced starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee with Mikey Keene. After the game, Malzahn was asked if the decision was based on the health of Plumlee or how the first half went. Malzahn said it was because Plumlee was experiencing soreness in his shoulder.
Max Action Arena Opens at ICON Park in Orlando
If you thought you’ve experienced all the interactive attractions Orlando has to offer, think again because there’s always something new: Max Action Arena is now open at ICON Park. The attraction says visitors can take fun to the max with extreme free-roam virtual reality, adventure rooms, axe throwing, and an escape room.
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando
ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
The Wonder of the Seas sets sail from Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People gathered for the “Largest Wave Out in the World” for one cruise ship on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas sailed out of Port Canaveral with bright lights. While the day had significant rain, that did not stop people...
Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
Man killed in Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
Popular spot for bikers, Destination Daytona, has been sold
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Destination Daytona, the popular retail and entertainment complex, has been sold. The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced Thursday that it has purchased the iconic entertainment complex from the Rossmeyer family. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Located at 1635 North US Highway 1...
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Driver killed after truck heading other way entered into his lane
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County that killed one man after another vehicle heading in the opposite direction entered the lane he was traveling in. FHP reports the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on South Binion Road near Sheaf...
Country Thunder to roar back to Osceola County in 2023 with Country Music Superstars Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, & Hardy
Buckle up country music fans, Country Thunder Florida has announced that its October 2023 all-star lineup at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee will feature country music superstars Cody Johnson, HARDY, Keith Urban & so many more. “When you have the world’s greatest country music fans show up the way they...
Sheriff Mike Chitwood: Buy Local in Wake of Hurricanes
Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Monday encouraged residents to shop local in the wake of the year's two destructive hurricanes. Many businesses in Volusia and Flagler Counties have been burdened with heavy repair costs after storm damage ravaged both local terrain and infrastructure. Chitwood told his Facebook followers, over 77,000...
Man found shot in Brevard County backyard dies at hospital, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot...
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
