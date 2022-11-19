Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
Fox5 KVVU
Flight Club, social darts concept, set to open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Flight Club, a London-based social darts concept, is set top open its doors next week in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Flight Club will open Nov. 28 at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. “State of Play...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Wynn Las Vegas Unveils $1 Million All-Access Formula 1 Grand Prix Package
Forbes Travel Guide Five Star resort Wynn Las Vegas and Formula 1 (F1) have partnered to bring fans a once-in-a-lifetime all-access package for the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix race, which takes place November 16–18, 2023. The “Official Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand...
passporttoeden.com
Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas
Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival lineup released
Now in its 22nd year, the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival has announced the band lineup for the 2023 shows. It will be held on May 26 - 29, 2023 mainly at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church offers boxes of free food for hundreds of people waiting in line
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over 80 people waited in line inside their cars, and over 70 waited in line outside of Moments of Blessings House of Prayer Church to get free groceries for the week and for their Thanksgiving meal. “It is pretty important, said Teresa Smith who relies...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
Fox5 KVVU
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas to sell Christmas trees
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those ready to start decorating for Christmas can pick up a tree from a beloved northwest Las Vegas Valley orchard this weekend. While Gilcrease Orchard is closed for the season, it will open this weekend to again offer Christmas trees for sale for the holidays.
travelexperta.com
Top 5 Tips for Moving to Las Vegas
Something that a lot of people don’t know is that Las Vegas is a great place to live in. The place is mostly known for its world-class entertainment, huge hotels, and amazing casinos. But Las Vegas is much more than that!. In it, you will find relaxed suburbs filled...
Fox5 KVVU
Volunteer opportunities available for NCAA Final Four in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas is set to host the Men’s Final Four tournament for the first time ever. According to the NCAA, Las Vegas will be the host city for the famed tournament in 2028, with the games set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.
news3lv.com
Ventriloquist superstar Jeff Dunham talks new comedy special
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — He's no stranger to Las Vegas, and this weekend, he's dropping a new one-hour special on Comedy Central. Ventriloquist superstar Jeff Dunham joined us to talk more about the special.
Pet of the week: Jimmy Choo
Meet Jimmy Choo! He's a five-week-old kitten looking for his forever home in Las Vegas. His rescuers at Community Cat Angels found him in the streets of Las Vegas all alone.
VIDEO: Disaster narrowly avoided in high-speed chase on the Las Vegas Strip
The high-speed chase one man recorded while speeding down the Las Vegas strip may seem like something out of a Fast and Furious movie, but what happened Sunday night was very real.
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
foodgressing.com
Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay open at Harrah’s Las Vegas
Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay’s Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the grand...
Christmas tree lighting ceremony happening at Resorts World Las Vegas
The 100-foot-tall Enchant holiday tree will be lit at a private ceremony with local CEOs and leaders before the public at Resorts World Las Vegas.
fox10phoenix.com
Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown
LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
vegas24seven.com
BELLAGIO AND ARIA TO HOST EXCLUSIVE DINNER EXPERIENCES WITH AWARD-WINNING CHEFS JEAN-GEORGES VONGERICHTEN AND MICHAEL MINA DECEMBER 1-3
BELLAGIO AND ARIA TO HOST EXCLUSIVE DINNER EXPERIENCES WITH. AWARD-WINNING CHEFS JEAN-GEORGES VONGERICHTEN AND MICHAEL MINA DECEMBER 1-3 Reservations Now Available: PRIME Steakhouse, Jean Georges Steakhouse, and BARDOT Brasserie to feature sumptuous cuisine paired with rare wines and spirits from the world’s most celebrated producers. Celebrated chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas
The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
Comments / 0