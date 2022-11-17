ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBOC

Police Capture Ex-Boyfriend in Killing of Mother, 3 Children

CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.
CHESTER, VA
Franklin News Post

Police discuss 4 killed in Chester

JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, died, police said. It is the worst mass-shooting in Chesterfield in more than eight years.
CHESTER, VA
92.7 The Block

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year

Reports have emerged that the suspect who allegedly killed three University of Virginia football players on Sunday had failed a background check while trying to purchase a gun last year but still managed to buy two firearms this year. The actions were confirmed in a statement by the store's owner, which was released on Thursday. The post Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Police search for thief caught on camera robbing retirement home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman responsible for stealing from a senior living community in Chesterfield. According to police, Saturday, Oct. 15 a woman entered a senior living facility on the 600 Block of Twinridge Lane and stole multiple items from two rooms. A camera...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Police search for second suspect in armed robbery

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, officers were called to the area of Danville Street and Stonewall Avenue in response to a complaint of a gunshot. A short while later, according to the police, a male with non-life-threatening blunt force wounds to his face walked into John Randolph Medical Center.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has been hospitalized in Richmond after a shooting in Richmond’s northside Thursday evening. Just after 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, police were called to the 400 block of West Charity Street on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with...
RICHMOND, VA

