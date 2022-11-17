Read full article on original website
Juvenile injured, 2 dead following separate shootings in Hampton
Hampton police are investigating two shootings Friday night that occurred less than two miles apart.
WBOC
CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.
Bay Net
WALDORF, Md. — Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives(ATF) recently arrested a Waldorf man after he was charged with the murders of a mother and her three children in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Jonah Adams, 35, was identified as a suspect as he was involved in...
Police have now identified the victims as 39-year-old JoAnna M. Cottle, 13-year-old Kaelyn M. Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey M. Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson L. Cottle. Police said JoAnna Cottle was the mother of the three children and all four victims lived at the residence.
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were identified as the victims by Chesterfield Police.
Suspect arrested in Prince George school bus hit and run
A suspect has been arrested after illegally passing and hitting a school bus in Prince George earlier this week.
Augusta Free Press
Henrico County: State Police investigating report that man jumped from bridge
Virginia State Police was dispatched to the Varina Enon Bridge in Henrico County for reports of a male who had jumped from the bridge. After water rescue efforts were made, Ricky Olando Washington, 59, from Richmond, was discovered deceased beneath the bridge. If there were any witnesses to this incident...
Man injured in shooting, Richmond police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of one man earlier this week.
Police responded to a report of a "disturbance" at a home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road early Friday morning and found victims of a homicide.
Franklin News Post
JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, died, police said. It is the worst mass-shooting in Chesterfield in more than eight years.
thecollegianur.com
Charges dismissed against former student involved in reportedly racist altercation against delivery driver
A judge dismissed a charge of underage possession of alcohol during a hearing on Nov. 15 against former student Alexander Unruh in connection with a Sept. 3 reportedly racist altercation including Unruh and a delivery driver. Unruh’s attorney, Brian Tacey – who graduated from the University of Richmond School of...
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year
Reports have emerged that the suspect who allegedly killed three University of Virginia football players on Sunday had failed a background check while trying to purchase a gun last year but still managed to buy two firearms this year. The actions were confirmed in a statement by the store's owner, which was released on Thursday. The post Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NBC12
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman responsible for stealing from a senior living community in Chesterfield. According to police, Saturday, Oct. 15 a woman entered a senior living facility on the 600 Block of Twinridge Lane and stole multiple items from two rooms. A camera...
The Richmond Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a domestic stabbing near Oakwood Cemetery.
13newsnow.com
Investigators think this was an argument that got way out of hand. If you know anything that could help detectives, call HPD or the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, officers were called to the area of Danville Street and Stonewall Avenue in response to a complaint of a gunshot. A short while later, according to the police, a male with non-life-threatening blunt force wounds to his face walked into John Randolph Medical Center.
NBC12
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has been hospitalized in Richmond after a shooting in Richmond’s northside Thursday evening. Just after 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, police were called to the 400 block of West Charity Street on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with...
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found in Shockoe Bottom by officers of the Richmond Police Department.
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Hanover
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in the Atlee area of Hanover County. According to the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department, crews responded to a report of a residential fire on the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road on Sunday, Nov. 20. When they got there, they found […]
