Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
BRONX, NY
The Comeback

San Diego Padres interested in former MVP

The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Explored Cody Bellinger Trade Before Non-Tender

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams prior to the deadline on Friday, which made each of them a free agent. Such a decision with Bellinger grew increasingly likely of late despite his career beginning with winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an MVP Award two years later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Free Agency: Hard Pass on Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo

It's fantasy GM season for baseball fans. Supporters of all 30 clubs are doing their annual offseason plans, trying to figure out how they want their favorite team to behave this winter. For Chicago White Sox fans, it's a challenging time of year. An owner that isn't willing to push in all the chips needed to be a true contender leaves many trying to be realistic by shopping at bargain stores instead of the luxury ones that other true major market teams peruse.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals reportedly pursuing top free-agent catcher

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from a rival club. On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cardinals are aggressively pursuing the top player at the position, Willson Contreras. “The Cardinals are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees could create a super-rotation by signing one star free agent pitcher

The New York Yankees aren’t losing too many pieces in their starting rotation, aside from Jameson Taillon, who served a decent role as a back-end option this past season. The Yankees haven’t been connected much to Taillon regarding a possible contract extension, even after recording a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings. Taillon is a low strikeout pitcher, though, whereas the Yankees prefer a bit more velocity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal

The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?

After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Infielder Traded to Twins

Farmer signed with the Dodgers in 2013. He was a part of their minor-league affiliates up until 2017, when he was assigned to the Dodgers and optioned and assigned from time to time throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In the winter of 2018, the Dodgers sent Yasiel Puig, Matt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider

After reviewing ten outfield names and five second base names that the White Sox could consider adding via free agency, we now arrive at the starting pitcher category. Through Ethan Katz, the White Sox have been rather transparent about their need to add another starting pitcher, while also stating that this pitcher is not likely to come from inside the system via Garrett Crochet.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves Reveal Their Latest Frugal Signing

With the 8 p.m. ET deadline approaching to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, the Atlanta Braves have already gotten one out of the way. Today, it was announced that the Braves and left-hander Tyler Matzek agreed upon a two-year, $3.1 million contract to avoid arbitration. The left-hander also has a...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees have fierce competition from West Coast team for Aaron Judge

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner may believe that Aaron Judge prefers to stay in the Bronx, but he will have to fend off tough competition from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who non-tendered Cody Bellinger and cleared $100 million off the books this past week and are now turning their sights toward Judge’s signature.
LOS ANGELES, CA

