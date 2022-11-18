Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move. New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge. Heyman cited...
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Explored Cody Bellinger Trade Before Non-Tender
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams prior to the deadline on Friday, which made each of them a free agent. Such a decision with Bellinger grew increasingly likely of late despite his career beginning with winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an MVP Award two years later.
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
White Sox Free Agency: Hard Pass on Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo
It's fantasy GM season for baseball fans. Supporters of all 30 clubs are doing their annual offseason plans, trying to figure out how they want their favorite team to behave this winter. For Chicago White Sox fans, it's a challenging time of year. An owner that isn't willing to push in all the chips needed to be a true contender leaves many trying to be realistic by shopping at bargain stores instead of the luxury ones that other true major market teams peruse.
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
Cardinals reportedly pursuing top free-agent catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from a rival club. On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cardinals are aggressively pursuing the top player at the position, Willson Contreras. “The Cardinals are...
Yankees could create a super-rotation by signing one star free agent pitcher
The New York Yankees aren’t losing too many pieces in their starting rotation, aside from Jameson Taillon, who served a decent role as a back-end option this past season. The Yankees haven’t been connected much to Taillon regarding a possible contract extension, even after recording a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings. Taillon is a low strikeout pitcher, though, whereas the Yankees prefer a bit more velocity.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Former Dodgers Infielder Traded to Twins
Farmer signed with the Dodgers in 2013. He was a part of their minor-league affiliates up until 2017, when he was assigned to the Dodgers and optioned and assigned from time to time throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In the winter of 2018, the Dodgers sent Yasiel Puig, Matt...
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider
After reviewing ten outfield names and five second base names that the White Sox could consider adding via free agency, we now arrive at the starting pitcher category. Through Ethan Katz, the White Sox have been rather transparent about their need to add another starting pitcher, while also stating that this pitcher is not likely to come from inside the system via Garrett Crochet.
Braves Reveal Their Latest Frugal Signing
With the 8 p.m. ET deadline approaching to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, the Atlanta Braves have already gotten one out of the way. Today, it was announced that the Braves and left-hander Tyler Matzek agreed upon a two-year, $3.1 million contract to avoid arbitration. The left-hander also has a...
Yankees have fierce competition from West Coast team for Aaron Judge
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner may believe that Aaron Judge prefers to stay in the Bronx, but he will have to fend off tough competition from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who non-tendered Cody Bellinger and cleared $100 million off the books this past week and are now turning their sights toward Judge’s signature.
