UTEP Volleyball Falls to No. 22 Rice in the C-USA Semifinals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- The UTEP volleyball team (17-12, 10-4 Conference USA) concluded its time in the Conference USA Tournament Saturday afternoon following its valiant effort in a loss to No. 22 Rice (25-3, 13-1 C-USA), 3-0 (18-25, 12-25, 23-25), in the C-USA semifinals at E. A. Diddle Arena. On...
Backcourt Leads Miners to 72-68 Win Over Texas State
EL PASO, Texas --The backcourt duo of N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson combined to score 37 points with 17 rebounds as UTEP upended Texas State 72-68 in an overtime thriller on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center. In a game featuring a bevy of ebbs and flows, the...
More details released in deadly UNM campus shooting: Plan to ‘lure’ NMSU basketball player lead to deadly encounter
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police say the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student, who was shot and killed Saturday morning, had devised a plan with three other people to "lure" a New Mexico State student to UNM's campus to assault him. That plan lead to an altercation...
Temperatures begin to rise
EL PASO, Texas- With freezing temperatures and precipitation over the weekend, the rest of the week is beginning to look a little better. We are still seeing freezing temperatures on Monday and Tuesday but Wednesday the low will be 37. From Tuesday on, the highs will be in the 60s...
1 dead after hit and run in west El Paso early Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one person has died after being struck by a car early Sunday morning. It happened on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso near the UTEP campus. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car and that vehicle fled the scene.
24 Hour, seven days a week drive thru cannabis comes to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With legal recreational selling and consumption becoming legal in New Mexico as of April of 2022, now 24/7 drive thru cannabis is available in Las Cruces. High Horse Cannabis opened a 24 hour, seven days a week cannabis dispensary on South Valley in the City of...
El Paso Stonewall Democrats host vigil for victims of LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Stonewall Democrats and other Borderland LGBTQ organizations hosted a vigil for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that left at least five people dead and 18 wounded. The vigil was held at Upper Tom Lea Park at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
New weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time since 1991
EL PASO, Texas - Two groups of bariatric surgeons have overhauled weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time in more than 30 years. The two groups say the previous standards are out of date. Weight-loss surgery changes the shape and function of your digestive system. This surgery may help...
El Paso District Attorney faces upcoming suspension hearing in December
EL PASO, Texas -- A visiting judge presiding over the removal case of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has set a hearing for mid-December that will decide whether or not Rosales will be suspended pending a jury trial. Judge Tryon D. Lewis, visiting from Odessa, scheduled the hearing for...
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso couple looks to bless three families through their non-profit initiative, “Grow A Blessing”
El Paso, Texas-- Wendy and her husband Miguel Gamillo are both hoping to bless three local families in need this Thanksgiving and it’s all thanks to their non-profit organization, Plant a Seed. The organization was created based on Wendy Gamillo’s past work experience and her vision to help families...
Police identify man who killed a pedestrian in West El Paso crash
UPDATE: El Paso police identify both people involved in the Sunday morning crash. The man killed was 42 -year old Jarred Scott Reza. The man driving the car was identified as 23 -year old Johan Rikardo Jaime. UPDATE: El Paso police say a 42-year-old man was crossing Mesa street early...
El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
How you can become one of Santa’s helpers this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas - Do you love Christmas? Are you full of cheer? Can you grow a belly… and more importantly a beard. If so you might have what it takes to work as a professional Santa Claus. After all, the real Santa Claus can’t be everywhere all the time.
Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car. That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said. No other people were involved. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators...
