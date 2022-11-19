ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

UTEP Volleyball Falls to No. 22 Rice in the C-USA Semifinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- The UTEP volleyball team (17-12, 10-4 Conference USA) concluded its time in the Conference USA Tournament Saturday afternoon following its valiant effort in a loss to No. 22 Rice (25-3, 13-1 C-USA), 3-0 (18-25, 12-25, 23-25), in the C-USA semifinals at E. A. Diddle Arena. On...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Backcourt Leads Miners to 72-68 Win Over Texas State

EL PASO, Texas --The backcourt duo of N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson combined to score 37 points with 17 rebounds as UTEP upended Texas State 72-68 in an overtime thriller on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center. In a game featuring a bevy of ebbs and flows, the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Temperatures begin to rise

EL PASO, Texas- With freezing temperatures and precipitation over the weekend, the rest of the week is beginning to look a little better. We are still seeing freezing temperatures on Monday and Tuesday but Wednesday the low will be 37. From Tuesday on, the highs will be in the 60s...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time since 1991

EL PASO, Texas - Two groups of bariatric surgeons have overhauled weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time in more than 30 years. The two groups say the previous standards are out of date. Weight-loss surgery changes the shape and function of your digestive system. This surgery may help...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police identify man who killed a pedestrian in West El Paso crash

UPDATE: El Paso police identify both people involved in the Sunday morning crash. The man killed was 42 -year old Jarred Scott Reza. The man driving the car was identified as 23 -year old Johan Rikardo Jaime. UPDATE: El Paso police say a 42-year-old man was crossing Mesa street early...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car. That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said. No other people were involved. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators...
EL PASO, TX

