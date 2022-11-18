Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move. New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge. Heyman cited...
batterypower.com
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Adam Duvall
Many Atlanta Braves fans seemed to be happy to have Adam Duvall back in a Braves uniform in 2022 after having to trade for him with the Miami Marlins the previous season. Unfortunately, his campaign was cut short due to injury. How Acquired. When the Braves acquired Adam Duvall from...
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
St. Louis Cardinals reportedly pursuing top catcher on MLB free agent market
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Ignacio Alvarez
The Atlanta Braves used their fifth-round pick on a late-rising first-year JUCO hitter out of California that has since drawn rave reviews with the glove and shown some promise with the bat during his 30-game showing as a pro. Ignacio Alvarez, who goes by. “Nacho,” is an infielder who split...
Yardbarker
Cubs Interested in Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker
Taijuan Walker has been a consistent middle-of-the-rotation-type pitcher in his entire 10-year MLB career. Last year with the Mets, the 30-year-old put up arguably his best season so far. Across 157.1 innings, the righty had a 12-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 132 strikeouts, 45 walks, a 1.195 WHIP, and a 111 ERA+ in 29 starts.
FOX Sports
Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves
ATLANTA (AP) — Even though Tyler Matzek will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Atlanta Braves have re-signed the reliever to a $3.1 million, two-year contract. He gets $1.2 million this year and $1.9 million in 2024. The Braves have a $5.5 million club...
Yardbarker
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Injured reliever Tyler Kinley gets $6.25M deal from Rockies
Right-hander Tyler Kinley and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $6.25 million, three-year contract, a deal that could increase to $9.25 million if he becomes the team's closer when he returns from elbow surgery
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
Yardbarker
Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero
The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
Comments / 0