ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
batterypower.com

2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Adam Duvall

Many Atlanta Braves fans seemed to be happy to have Adam Duvall back in a Braves uniform in 2022 after having to trade for him with the Miami Marlins the previous season. Unfortunately, his campaign was cut short due to injury. How Acquired. When the Braves acquired Adam Duvall from...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
batterypower.com

Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Ignacio Alvarez

The Atlanta Braves used their fifth-round pick on a late-rising first-year JUCO hitter out of California that has since drawn rave reviews with the glove and shown some promise with the bat during his 30-game showing as a pro. Ignacio Alvarez, who goes by. “Nacho,” is an infielder who split...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cubs Interested in Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker has been a consistent middle-of-the-rotation-type pitcher in his entire 10-year MLB career. Last year with the Mets, the 30-year-old put up arguably his best season so far. Across 157.1 innings, the righty had a 12-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 132 strikeouts, 45 walks, a 1.195 WHIP, and a 111 ERA+ in 29 starts.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Even though Tyler Matzek will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Atlanta Braves have re-signed the reliever to a $3.1 million, two-year contract. He gets $1.2 million this year and $1.9 million in 2024. The Braves have a $5.5 million club...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?

After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero

The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy