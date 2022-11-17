Read full article on original website
These Mass. high school football teams will play in Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium this weekend
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts high school football Super Bowl games will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this weekend. Sixteen schools have advanced to the state championship round of the MIAA football tournament and they’ll square off at the home of the New England Patriots. The...
Undefeated Holy Cross football team earns No. 8 seed and first-round bye in FCS playoffs
WORCESTER — The undefeated Holy Cross football team celebrated its well-deserved No. 8 seed and first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Sunday afternoon at the Prior Performing Arts Center, where the Crusaders gathered with family, friends and fans for the tournament selection show, but the merriment was brief. HC players had their scheduled lift, and were eager to get back to work. ...
homenewshere.com
Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team
LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
Warwick NBA trainer arrested on rape charges
An NBA trainer from Warwick was arrested on Friday for allegedly drugging and raping someone in downtown Boston, according to Boston police.
WCVB
Marines to kickoff Saturday's Thanksgiving parade in Plymouth
The Army's Golden Knights parachuted into last year's America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade in Plymouth. This year, it's the Marines' turn to wow the crowd from the sky.
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Begins Construction in Boston
This 265-unit community is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has begun construction on a 256-unit community in Boston’s Allston, Mass., neighborhood. Harper, located at 40 Rugg Road, is designed to achieve a LEED Gold certification. The community will include two rooftop...
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston
A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
country1025.com
Gillette Stadium Glows With The Final Magic Of Lights
It’s baaack… for one more time. See the Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium starting tonight, and for it’s final season. This spectacular holiday light and digital animation experience opens at 5:00. The holiday attraction, Magic of Lights is a “”dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters,” according to their website.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of student killed in Massachusetts bus crash that injured 27, classes canceled
WALTHAM – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a crash that occurred last night in Waltham involving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The...
Right up your alley? For $1.25m, a Lancaster Tudor Revival with a bowling lane
The 8,709-square-foot mansion dates to 1883, and its woodwork does not disappoint. Practice your 7-10 split. The Gilded Age is in full swing at 495 George Hill Road in Lancaster, where the “John E. Thayer House” just hit the market for $1,250,0000. Ready to be restored to its full glory, the Tudor Revival mansion even features a subterranean bowling alley.
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
Positively Massachusetts: Local firefighters ‘passing the helmet’ to help one of their own
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters across the state are honoring a Plymouth firefighter who was forced out of action because of his health. Dale Melanson was on the force for 18 years and is now battling a new fire after his recent diagnosis of ALS. Boston 25 News Photojournalist Adam...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
caughtindot.com
History Lesson – Cocoanut Grove Fire
80 years ago, the deadliest nightclub fire in US history took place in Boston. 492 people were killed in 15 minutes by a raging inferno. The Cocoanut Grove – a supper club, located on 17 Piedmont Street, near Park Square – caught fire on November 28, 1942. This place was a fire trap. According to the Business Insider, it was filled to over twice its capacity. Doors were locked to stop patrons from bolting on their bills. The walls and decor were filled highly flammable materials. It was the perfect storm but for a massive and deadly fire and here’s how it happened.
DA: Lowell deadly shooting followed traffic dispute
LOWELL, Mass. — Officials in Lowell are releasing new details regarding a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old, earlier this week. 26-Year-old Odogwu Ganobi was shot and killed on November 15th in the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell. Officials are now saying that shooting followed a “verbal altercation” between Ganobi and two people he didn’t know.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
