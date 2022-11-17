ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Undefeated Holy Cross football team earns No. 8 seed and first-round bye in FCS playoffs

WORCESTER — The undefeated Holy Cross football team celebrated its well-deserved No. 8 seed and first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Sunday afternoon at the Prior Performing Arts Center, where the Crusaders gathered with family, friends and fans for the tournament selection show, but the merriment was brief. HC players had their scheduled lift, and were eager to get back to work. ...
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team

LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
WILMINGTON, MA
multihousingnews.com

Quarterra Begins Construction in Boston

This 265-unit community is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has begun construction on a 256-unit community in Boston’s Allston, Mass., neighborhood. Harper, located at 40 Rugg Road, is designed to achieve a LEED Gold certification. The community will include two rooftop...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston

A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Gillette Stadium Glows With The Final Magic Of Lights

It’s baaack… for one more time. See the Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium starting tonight, and for it’s final season. This spectacular holiday light and digital animation experience opens at 5:00. The holiday attraction, Magic of Lights is a “”dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters,” according to their website.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
caughtindot.com

History Lesson – Cocoanut Grove Fire

80 years ago, the deadliest nightclub fire in US history took place in Boston. 492 people were killed in 15 minutes by a raging inferno. The Cocoanut Grove – a supper club, located on 17 Piedmont Street, near Park Square – caught fire on November 28, 1942. This place was a fire trap. According to the Business Insider, it was filled to over twice its capacity. Doors were locked to stop patrons from bolting on their bills. The walls and decor were filled highly flammable materials. It was the perfect storm but for a massive and deadly fire and here’s how it happened.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lowell deadly shooting followed traffic dispute

LOWELL, Mass. — Officials in Lowell are releasing new details regarding a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old, earlier this week. 26-Year-old Odogwu Ganobi was shot and killed on November 15th in the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell. Officials are now saying that shooting followed a “verbal altercation” between Ganobi and two people he didn’t know.
LOWELL, MA

