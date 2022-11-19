Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs head to Daytona following 43-point win
FRESNO, Calif. – Ahead of traveling across the country, Fresno State ran away with a 71-28 win over UC Merced on Tuesday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs held the Bobcats to 21.6 percent shooting, forced 21 turnovers and limited the visitors to 10 points or less in each quarter.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs celebrate Senior Day on Friday night
Fresno State (7-4, 6-1 MW) vs. Wyoming (7-4, 5-2 MW) Friday, Nov. 25 • 7:00 p.m. PT • Valley Children's Stadium (40,737) - Fresno, Calif. Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | Wyoming Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate...
gobulldogs.com
Haener earns second MW Player of the Week nod
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday. This honor marks the second time since his return from injury that Haener has been named the MW Offensive Player of the week, and the third time in his career.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs on ESPNU for Wooden Legacy opener
Game 5: Fresno State (1-3) vs. Washington (3-1) Nov. 23, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. PT • Anaheim, Calif. • Anaheim Arena. TV/ONLINE: ESPNU (Eric Rothman & Corey Williams) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY: Fresno State leads 3-2 (overall) • First...
gobulldogs.com
Alessio & Ally earn top spots at Lumberjack Diving Invite
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Highlighted by first-place finishes by both Silvia Alessio and Grace Ally, the Fresno State divers wrapped up competition at the Lumberjack Diving Invite on Sunday at Northern Arizona. Alessio took home top honors on the 1 Meter on Saturday with Ally following it up on Sunday with...
yourcentralvalley.com
KSEE24 News Special Edition Weather
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast. A freeze warning has been issued for portions of the Valley for early Monday morning. The rest of the week will see a warming trend that will put Fresno into the 70s for Thanksgiving. This forecast originally aired on KSEE24...
bestfriends.org
Fresh start for pets in Fresno
The brindle dog with amber eyes and a sweet smile was left tied up outside the shelter. Though his past was a mystery, he looked to be in good health. A Fresno Humane Animal Services staff person walked him into the building, making him one of the first pets whose life will be forever changed by the newly expanded shelter system in the central California city.
yourcentralvalley.com
Pro Image Sports is having a Black Friday sale
Pro Image Sports has everything you need for the sports fan you your Christmas shopping list this year and they’re having a big Black Friday sale this year!. Pro Image Sports is conveniently located at Riverpark directly across from the movie theatre. Pro Image Sports. 215 Paseo Del Centro,...
fox44news.com
Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
Truck crashes into east central Fresno church
Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.
Fresno LGBTQ bar on alert amid Colorado mass shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On the heels of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, the LGBTQ community here in Fresno is on alert. Splash manager Trent Cross says the club shooting really hit home, so much his family started reaching out to see if he was ok. “My mom texted me and she was like be […]
KMPH.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink. “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
kingsriverlife.com
National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day
Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
47th Annual Fiesta Navideña
Surround yourself with fashion, familia and cultura for the holidays!
KMJ
Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Suffers Major Injuries In Dinuba, Officials Say
DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
KMJ
Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified
The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
Comments / 0