EatingWell

Guy Fieri Shares His All-Time Favorite Thanksgiving Recipe and More

If you hear "Flavortown," it's likely that only one person comes to mind: Guy Fieri. Here at EatingWell, we are longtime Fieri fans, not only because of his popular show, but also for his numerous philanthropic endeavors that range from bringing meals to those fighting wildfires or setting up the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund during the pandemic. We even named him one of our 2021 American Food Heroes!
triangletribune.com

Thanksgiving stuffing and memory-making meals

Starting with parades and ending with family meals, Thanksgiving provides all-day opportunities for celebrating life's special moments with those nearest and dearest to your heart. To celebrate the special occasion and the joy that Thanksgiving brings, you can enjoy Turkey Cranberry Dinner Rolls as a delicious homemade meal that's as...
Thrillist

Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Its Triple Treat Box for the Holidays

With the holiday season approaching, Pizza Hut is bringing a gift for longtime fans. That's right, the Triple Treat Box is back. As Brand Eating reports, pizza chain's stacked box features a pair of medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls for dessert. It all comes wrapped in special holiday packaging, making for a three-course holiday meal. You can deck the pizzas out with any one topping of your choice from Pizza Hut's many options.
thesouthernladycooks.com

DELICIOUS YEAST ROLLS

You can never go wrong with yeast rolls. They are delicious and always a hit. Serve them for any holiday gathering or potluck. They are a good idea anytime!. Serve these rolls warm with butter. They are also excellent with honey. This is also the same dough recipe I use...
The Kitchn

Christmas Jello Shots

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Turn your next holiday gathering into a party with holiday-themed jello shots. In this recipe, spiked green and red jello — made with your choice of vodka or rum — are layered into sprinkle-rimmed cups and garnished with sweetened whipped cream for extra-festive treats. They add an air of nostalgia to your soirée and are bound to bring a smile to even the grumpiest Grinch.
Parade

Gather 'Round! 4 Stellar Snack Board Creations for Easy Holiday Entertaining

Yes, this entertaining trend seems to be everywhere but we are so not bored with boards! Scroll through social media and there’s no doubt how popular cheese, charcuterie and other kinds of boards and spreads are these days. It’s easy to see why: Filled with a variety of colorful, artfully arranged components, they’re a feast for the eyes and palate.
Food Beast

Doritos Answers Our Flavor Prayers With Release Of New Dips

Doritos is entering the dip game with the release of two new flavors, Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno. As part of their Big 'Dip' Energy campaign, if the dips taste anything like popular Dorito chip flavors, they're sure to satisfy tastebuds. I know the first thing I'd do is double dip.
Atlas Obscura

Celebrating the United States of Stuffing

THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE NOVEMBER 19, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Let’s get one thing out of the way: stuffing is indisputably the best Thanksgiving dish. Turkey is fine, gravy is essential, and I’ll never say no to a sweet potato, but stuffing just plain rules. It’s good soused in gravy on Turkey Day, better still fried in butter and topped with sunny side up eggs for breakfast the next day. The real pros throw it in a waffle iron, creating a whole nest of craggy, crunchy edges.
Delish

Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls

You may go to Texas Roadhouse to order a steak, but we all know the best part of the meal is the basket of dinner rolls. These soft, pillowy squares come to the table fresh from the oven, and the accompanying cinnamon-honey butter is worth the trip alone. This copycat recipe is just as tender and fluffy as the original, but you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own kitchen.

