Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
macaronikid.com
40+ Coweta, Fayette Christmas Light Displays, Map & Printable [2022]
Few things puts a smile on a child's (or adult's) face more than seeing a holiday light display. Below are nearby family displays that are provided for FREE as gifts to our community. When visiting the neighborhood displays, please be respectful of the neighbors and adhere to traffic laws. If...
Newnan Times-Herald
Free Thanksgiving meals being offered in the community
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, Nov. 24 and different churches and organizations around Coweta are serving meals for the community. The Willie Pritchett Youth Leadership Foundation and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church will host its Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 24. Meals will be available for pick up from 12-2 p.m. Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church at 6 Lovelace Street in Newnan.
thecitymenus.com
Art and Vintage Goods Store with a Twist Opens in Downtown Newnan
Jessica Holt has been painting and doing on-the-road art shows for eight years but now operates Junk Starlet by Tigerlily in Downtown Newnan. The store is an art and vintage goods shop. “Everything is all recycled, repurposed, vintage antiques created from nothing,” she says. Additionally, as an artist supporting artists, she uses the shop to hold showcases that introduce the public to other locals.
fox5atlanta.com
Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season
ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to consider extension for Beverage Vault
The Newnan City Council will hear a request from one of its three package liquor store license holders to extend its deadline to open up shop. Beverage Vault would be located at 109 Bullsboro Drive, the site of the old Cunanan Medical Clinic, just east of the Kroger shopping center. Beverage Vault is requesting a six-month extension.
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication
The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
DeKalb County hosting pre-Thanksgiving food giveaway
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, just in time for Thanksgiving. ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Video shows shopping cart thieves in action at Academy Sports
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching to identify two suspected thieves who they believe committed a theft at Academy Sports. The incident, according to police, occurred on Nov. 16. In the video, two people can be seen in the Academy Sports parking lot removing items from...
thecitymenus.com
Floor & Decor Under Construction in Sharpsburg
Floor & Decor started construction on a new 80,000 square foot location in Sharpsburg a few weeks ago. We reached out to Floor & Decor’s media team to confirm the new location, however at the time they were unable to provide a press release. Since then “coming soon” signage has been added on the building along with the backside construction gate adjacent to Lower Fayetteville Road.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan man charged with second offense at local hotel
A Newnan man was arrested for the second time at a local hotel, this time charged with criminal trespass. Julian Marcel Felix, 34, was arrested on Nov. 16 after an employee at the Woodspring Suites on Diplomat Parkway called law enforcement asking that he be removed from the property, according to the incident report.
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome
ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
You'll Want to Add These Limited Edition 'Harry Potter' Crocs to Your Christmas List
Vera Bradley is treating die-hard Harry Potter fans to new Crocs!. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20 This weekend will be a cold one, don't let that stop you from enjoying the events Newton and Rockdale County have to offer. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20.
New changes at Atlanta’s airport that you need to know before you go
ATLANTA, Ga. — If you’ll be fighting through the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this holiday season, there have been some changes to help you get through security and the airport more quickly. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston has tips on how you can save time at the...
Bear bites volunteer at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, state investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Cooperating with officials is what Noah’s Ark leaders say they’re doing, after a long time member of the facility was bit by a bear on Tuesday. “That gives me cold chills,” said Allison Hedgecoth. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirming with...
Henry County Daily Herald
Fans of This Wearable Blanket Say 'It’s Saved Them Thousands in Heating Costs'
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 18.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0