Tyrus Is Proud That He’s The Biggest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona at NWA Hard Times 3 to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus comes in at 6’7” and 375 pounds, to which he says is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and he’s proud of that. While sitting down with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Tyrus spoke about winning the championship.
Seth Rollins Regrets The Shield’s Second Run
Seth Rollins wasn’t a fan of The Shield’s reunion a few years ago. Kurt Angle became a temporary member of The Shield at the TLC pay-per-view in 2017 after Roman Reigns had to take time off due to an illness. Angle teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus in a 5-on-3 handicap match. The Shield would end up winning the match.
Post Survivor Series SmackDown Will Air On FS1
The fallout of War Games will occur on a different network next week. The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been switched from FOX to FS1. SmackDown will now air on FS1 rather than FOX on December 2. It’s because of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game coverage. SmackDown...
Royal Rumble 2023 Has The Largest Gate In Event History
The Royal Rumble is raking in the money. Royal Rumble season is quickly approaching come January and already in November, the event is making big money moves. WWE announced that Royal Rumble 2023 is the biggest gate in companies history at $5 million, surpassing the previous best in 2017. As of this writing, nothing has been revealed as far as a card for the event, but we do know that Royal Rumble will be taking place in San Antonio, Texas on January 28th.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/19/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Peter Avalon def. Keita. – BULLET CLUB...
AEW Rampage Viewership Declines While Key Demo Rises Ahead Of Full Gear
The viewership numbers for this week’s AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday’s show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from the 0.11rating the show drew last Friday.
Alex Hammerstone: I’m Still Very Much Trying To Figure Out Exactly What The Next Steps Forward Are
Alex Hammerstone has big aspirations in wrestling. Alex Hammerstone is the current Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion and recently signed a deal with the company that will lock him down for years to come. But, that doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking about the future. While Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Hammerstone mentioned that he isn’t sure what’s next, but he’s looking to make history. He noted that he wouldn’t be satisfied if he didn’t capitalize on future opportunities.
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania
Bianca Belair wants Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have vastly similar career trajectories in the grand scheme of things. Both women coming up from NXT, both women fighting to solidify their spot on the WWE main roster and both women won the respective RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 37. Now, Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women’s Champion while Rhea Ripley is on the same brand, but has joined the Judgment Day faction alongside Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Both women are set to battle at this Saturday’s Survivor Series inside of WarGames. But, they’re eventually destined to have a big singles match against each other. Speaking with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, Belair was asked about a match with Rhea and noted that she wants it at WrestleMania.
Spoilers On Full Plans For Tonight’s Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW has only had one match officially advertised for the show, which has left many fans wondering what else will happen on the final RAW before Survivor Series. Fightful Select have provided the full match order and other spoilers for the show tonight, including a very...
Producers And Notes From Monday’s RAW
We now know who produced each match and segment from Friday’s edition of SmackDown. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full run down of the show along with other backstage notes. Producers for WWE Raw. Men’s WarGames promo: Michael Hayes. Brawling Brutes vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble.
Hey, Where Da Party At? They’re On Twitch
Xavier Woods (Creed), Claudio Castagnoli (Swiss), Tyler Breeze (Breeze) and Adam Cole (Chugs) are all collectively know as ‘Da Party’. A group that was started by the four men while they were all in WWE and playing games together on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. They’ve played many games together, but the most popular game by far is Uno. Da Party started a series where they would play the popular card game Uno (virtually) together each week and keep track of how many wins each person had and if you were one of the three losers that week, you had to do a punishment. Mostly, sucking a lemon was the go-to. Sadly, when Breeze, Cole and Claudio left WWE, Da Party faded away. In August of 2021, they played their final game as a crew. Or did they?
Watch: The Baddies And Jade Cargill Confront Bow Wow At Meet And Greet
Over the past few weeks, Bow Wow has been vying for a spot on the AEW roster. He even took shots at Jade Cargill for that reason. However, Cargill made it clear she would squash Bow Wow. In fact, their beef took a whole different turn recently. As revealed by...
DPW World’s Strongest Results (11/19/22)
DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling aired its World’s Strongest event on November 19. Matches were taped on November 12 from Cabarrius Arena – Gold Hall 1 in Concord, NC. The event aired on DPWonDemand. You can read the full results for the show below. – SB KENTo def. LaBron Kozone. –...
More Info On Karl Anderson And NJPW Status
Karl Anderson is headed back to NJPW. It was previously reported that Karl Anderson was headed back to NJPW, but now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has some more information on Karl’s championship reign and dates beyond. As Fightful Select had reported last month, Karl Anderson is headed...
WATCH: Drew Mclntyre Caught Asking Solo Sikoa If Roman Reigns Was Out Yet
Wrestling can be tricky in more ways than one. While the pros are in the ring, they’re in constant communication with everyone involved to make sure everything goes according to plan. Most of the time, the viewing audience doesn’t even catch when they’re communicating because they are, well, professionals. But, sometimes it gets caught on the camera audio and unfortunately for Drew Mclntyre, he was on the wrong end of being caught on film. During a recent segment when Drew was beating down Solo Sikoa on SmackDown, Drew asked Solo “Is he out yet?” In reference to Roman coming in from behind. A fan took to Twitter to show the video.
Mia Yim On Her Name Change To Michin: “We’ll do a nickname that I’ve had since I was a kid.”
Michin decided to use a nickname she’s had since she was a kid inside the squared circle. On Monday’s WWE Raw, Mia Yim officially had her name changed to Michin. Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Yim addressed the change. “Yes. It’s a nickname within the OC,...
Ivy Nile vs Kiana James Added To WWE NXT – 11/22/22
WWE NXT (11/22) NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
CMLL Announces Participants For NJPW X CMLL Fantasticamania 2023
CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania will be back in February of 2023. Now, CMLL has announced the luchador participants for the event. You can see the list below. Plenty of buzz has surrounded the recent announcement of Fantasticamania 2023, the celebration of lucha libre returning to the calendar after three years away during the pandemic. On November 22, the lineup of CMLL representatives was announced, with some familiar returnees and big time debuts for the tour running from February 22 to 28 this year.
Producers And Backstage Notes From Friday’s SmackDown
We now know who produced each match and segment from Friday’s edition of SmackDown. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full run down of the show along with other backstage notes. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra...
Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi For The KOPW 2022 Trophy Added To TAKATaichi Event
Another KOPW trophy bout will take place before years end. NJPW has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend his King of Pro Wrestling trophy against Taichi at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view on December 19th. Order TAKA Michinoku and Taichi’s joint 50th anniversary event on NJPW World PPV December 19! (Japanese commentary...
