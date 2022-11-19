Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Regrets The Shield’s Second Run
Seth Rollins wasn’t a fan of The Shield’s reunion a few years ago. Kurt Angle became a temporary member of The Shield at the TLC pay-per-view in 2017 after Roman Reigns had to take time off due to an illness. Angle teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus in a 5-on-3 handicap match. The Shield would end up winning the match.
Tyrus Is Proud That He’s The Biggest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona at NWA Hard Times 3 to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus comes in at 6’7” and 375 pounds, to which he says is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and he’s proud of that. While sitting down with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Tyrus spoke about winning the championship.
Ric Flair Believes The WWE Locker Room Would “Riot” If CM Punk Was Handed A WrestleMania Main Event
Ric Flair believes the WWE locker room would not take kindly to CM Punk showing up and being handed a WrestleMania main event. There has also been speculation that CM Punk may be heading to WWE under the new regime. While there haven’t been any official reports that suggest Punk is heading to WWE, Ric Flair discussed a possible CM Punk return on his To Be The Man podcast.
Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi For The KOPW 2022 Trophy Added To TAKATaichi Event
Another KOPW trophy bout will take place before years end. NJPW has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend his King of Pro Wrestling trophy against Taichi at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view on December 19th. Order TAKA Michinoku and Taichi’s joint 50th anniversary event on NJPW World PPV December 19! (Japanese commentary...
Maryse Set To Be Present At Survivor Series: War Games
WWE is bringing Survivor Series WarGames to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this Saturday. The November 26th premium live event could see the on-screen return of a former Divas Champion. According to PWInsider, Maryse is scheduled to arrive in Boston, Massachusetts, this Saturday for the Survivor Series WarGames premium...
AEW Rampage Viewership Declines While Key Demo Rises Ahead Of Full Gear
The viewership numbers for this week’s AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday’s show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from the 0.11rating the show drew last Friday.
Royal Rumble 2023 Has The Largest Gate In Event History
The Royal Rumble is raking in the money. Royal Rumble season is quickly approaching come January and already in November, the event is making big money moves. WWE announced that Royal Rumble 2023 is the biggest gate in companies history at $5 million, surpassing the previous best in 2017. As of this writing, nothing has been revealed as far as a card for the event, but we do know that Royal Rumble will be taking place in San Antonio, Texas on January 28th.
AEW’s MJF Believes UFC’s Paddy Pimblett Wouldn’t Last 2 Seconds In Pro Wrestling
MJF doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett could cut it in the pro wrestling world. Pimblett is making waves in the UFC as he has got off to a good start in the mixed martial arts promotion. His potential of being a possible crossover star in the future is clear to many.
Hey, Where Da Party At? They’re On Twitch
Xavier Woods (Creed), Claudio Castagnoli (Swiss), Tyler Breeze (Breeze) and Adam Cole (Chugs) are all collectively know as ‘Da Party’. A group that was started by the four men while they were all in WWE and playing games together on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. They’ve played many games together, but the most popular game by far is Uno. Da Party started a series where they would play the popular card game Uno (virtually) together each week and keep track of how many wins each person had and if you were one of the three losers that week, you had to do a punishment. Mostly, sucking a lemon was the go-to. Sadly, when Breeze, Cole and Claudio left WWE, Da Party faded away. In August of 2021, they played their final game as a crew. Or did they?
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Prior To Signing With AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed talks with WWE prior to signing with AEW. Paquette recently appeared for an interview with Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me. She acknowledged she had been in contact with WWE prior to ultimately signing with AEW. I had been talking to WWE, that had gotten leaked out...
Ivy Nile vs Kiana James Added To WWE NXT – 11/22/22
WWE NXT (11/22) NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
MJF Teases Showing Up At UFC 282 For Paddy Pimblett
As previously reported and seen on social media, AEW’s MJF and UFC’s Paddy ”The Baddy” Pimblett have been trading shots back and forth, both threatening to show up at each-others place of work. Now, Speaking with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, MJF stated that the AEW World Champion making an appearance at the upcoming UFC 282, where Paddy is fighting, could be a possibility.
MJF Reveals People Drew Swastikas On His Bags While On The Independent Circuit
MJF is a proud Jewish man, but that doesn’t mean he has not felt the worst of antisemitism. The Salt of the Earth revealed that he faced situations involving hate speech and vandalism for being Jewish in this pro wrestling industry. MJF spoke about this in an interview with Vulture, and he didn’t hold back.
More Info On Karl Anderson And NJPW Status
Karl Anderson is headed back to NJPW. It was previously reported that Karl Anderson was headed back to NJPW, but now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has some more information on Karl’s championship reign and dates beyond. As Fightful Select had reported last month, Karl Anderson is headed...
The Elite Will Use ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ Regularly In AEW
The popular Kansas song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ was used by the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as they returned to the ring this past weekend at Full Gear. To the surprise of everyone, they actually got the song cleared. But, this is not a one time deal. On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez gave some notes sent to him by Dave Meltzer, which said that The Elite will use the song going forward as their entrance music but not for every match.
CMLL Announces Participants For NJPW X CMLL Fantasticamania 2023
CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania will be back in February of 2023. Now, CMLL has announced the luchador participants for the event. You can see the list below. Plenty of buzz has surrounded the recent announcement of Fantasticamania 2023, the celebration of lucha libre returning to the calendar after three years away during the pandemic. On November 22, the lineup of CMLL representatives was announced, with some familiar returnees and big time debuts for the tour running from February 22 to 28 this year.
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVII: Moments Forever Faded Results (11/18/22)
SCWPro held its SCWPro Hawkamania XXVII: Moments Forever Faded event on November 18 from Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City, Iowa. You can read the full results for the show below. – Malik Champion def. MFG (w/ Niko Kline) – Garotte (w/ Eric Eznite) def. Tigre Amore. – Maggie...
Mike Bailey vs. KENTA Set For Pro Wrestling Revolver Season Finale – 12/3/22
PWRevolver has booked a genuine dream match. There’s rarely any genuine dream matches in pro-wrestling these days, but for independent wrestling fans, Pro Wrestling Revolver has booked one for the ages. Today they announced that at their upcoming show ‘Revolver Finale’ on 12/3/22, Japanese superstar KENTA is set to go one on one with ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey!
Former WWE Referee Scott Armstrong Joins Main Event Wrestling
Scott Armstrong has a new role with Main Event Wrestling. Main Event Wrestling (MEW) has announced that former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is joining the promotion in a backstage role as a producer of live events and Television. Scott Armstrong to join Main Event Wrestling. Scott Armstrong joins Main Event...
Producers And Notes From Monday’s RAW
We now know who produced each match and segment from Friday’s edition of SmackDown. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full run down of the show along with other backstage notes. Producers for WWE Raw. Men’s WarGames promo: Michael Hayes. Brawling Brutes vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble.
