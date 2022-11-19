ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer Island, WA

sounderatheart.com

A guide for watching the World Cup in Seattle

The 2022 men’s World Cup kicked off on Sunday with Ecuador beating Qatar, 2-0. That was the first of what will be 64 games that run from now until Dec. 18. In a normal World Cup year, there would be bars and restaurants all over the area showing all or at least most of the games. But with Qatar 11 hours ahead of Seattle, kickoffs mostly fall outside normal business hours. Chances are, most people will probably just watch games from home.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Here’s UW’s precarious path to Pac-12 championship game (as well as the Rose Bowl)

For Washington, there is a path to the Pac-12 championship game. It is a rather precarious route. Instead of rewarding the North and South division winners with a trip to Las Vegas on Dec. 2, as has been the case in previous seasons, the Pac-12 opted to let programs’ winning percentages — and, inevitably, an increasingly convoluted set of tiebreakers — determine the participants in the 2022 Pac-12 title game.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Business Leader: Joseph Brazen, Determination and Risk-Taking Drives Real Estate and Restaurants

Bellevue Business Leader Series interviews a wide range of business leaders in Bellevue. These in-depth interviews focus on how the leader got started in business and how they continue to lead today. I interviewed Joseph Brazen, owner of 520 Bar & Grill, Central Bar + Restaurant, and Managing Broker/team lead of The Brazens at Windemere Real Estate.
BELLEVUE, WA
AccuWeather

Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World

On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
SEATTLE, WA
archpaper.com

Jim Olson thoughtfully expands his downtown Seattle condominium to reflect his life and work

In Pioneer Square, Seattle’s oldest neighborhood, a newly enlarged condominium demonstrates that history can be a living organism rather than an artifact frozen in time. After originally designing the penthouse as his personal residence in 1987, architect Jim Olson, founding principal of the firm Olson Kundig, has over the years refined and expanded it, fine-tuning the space as his personal life and that of his wife, Katherine, have ebbed and flowed.
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
PULLMAN, WA
Crosscut

Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses

Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KIRKLAND, WA
The Center Square

Medina ranked sixth most expensive zip code in U.S.

(The Center Square) – A new study from PropertyShark found that the most expensive zip codes include beach cities in California and Florida, the Long Island area, and Medina, Washington. The mostly residential city right next to Bellevue was ranked the sixth most expensive zip code with a median sale price of $4.75 million in PropertyShark’s study. Medina joins 13 other zip codes across the country to surpass the $4...
MEDINA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

Distance: 8 miles | Difficulty: Moderate | Trailhead: North Bend | Parking Fees: Discover Pass. Mount Si is Seattle’s unofficial favorite mountain—and officially its most glamorous thanks to its appearance in Twin Peaks. It’s easy to see why its rocky and imposing face and famous views attract hordes of area hikers. The strenuous 3,150-foot ascent is made worth the effort by one of the best mountain views in the Puget Sound region; most stop at the base of the bald “haystack” summit, while the brave scramble to the very top.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

Nolan Klouda of the University of Alaska's Center for Economic Development details the Center's latest report, which indicates Alaska's economic performance is among the worst in the country. Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The chamber has calculated $2,151,900 in revenue...
SEATTLE, WA

