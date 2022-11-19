The 2022 men’s World Cup kicked off on Sunday with Ecuador beating Qatar, 2-0. That was the first of what will be 64 games that run from now until Dec. 18. In a normal World Cup year, there would be bars and restaurants all over the area showing all or at least most of the games. But with Qatar 11 hours ahead of Seattle, kickoffs mostly fall outside normal business hours. Chances are, most people will probably just watch games from home.

