A snake launched itself at Matt Hancock during his fifth consecutive bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.During the episode on Sunday night, 13 November, the former health secretary took on the 'House of Horrors' challenge, in which he had to face two million flies, as well as spiders and snakes as he crawled through a giant doll's house.At one point, a reptile launched itself at the MP, causing him to flinch.Hancock returned to his campmates with nine out of 11 stars.Sign up for our newsletters.

7 DAYS AGO