ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Three More Proper Eats Concepts Revealed

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 2 days ago

Aria Resort & Casino has announced three more concepts that will open in its upcoming food hall Proper Eats . According to coverage published on Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal , Proper Eats will also include Laughing Buddha , Easy Donuts , and Proper Bar .

  • Proper Bar: Serving as the the centerpiece of the food hall, Proper Bar will offer Proper Eats guests mixologist-crafted cocktails. The Review-Journal coverage teases a Kosher-Style cocktail with vodka, iced tea, and lemonade, and a Gin-Z, with gin, Aperol, and prosecco.
  • Laughing Buddha: This ramen concept has a single dish mentioned in the coverage: a tonkatsu ramen made with pork bone broth, with stir-fried pork belly, sweet corn, and bean sprouts.
  • Easy Donuts : A donut shop is a safe bet for any food hall. Easy donuts will offer craft coffee and an array of specialty donuts that will include an ever-changing seasonal selection.

These three concepts will join an already-impressive roster of food and drink locations, including headliners like Seoul Bird , Wexler’s Deli , and Temaki ; an outpost of Steve Aoki ’s pizza concept Pizzaoki ; and the Sesame Collective ’s Shalom Y’all .

Also opening at the food hall is Lola’s Burgers , a concept developed by Oliver Wharton , founder of A Perfect Bite Hospitality , the restaurant management group behind Proper Eats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgIGc_0jGZmfAM00
Photo: Laughing Buddha Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xA4pr_0jGZmfAM00
Photo: Easy Donuts Official


Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown

LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

In Las Vegas, Old Homestead Steakhouse stays true to its principles

Some restaurants follow a very simple rule: If it works, don’t mess with it. And for most diners, that’s something to be admired and appreciated. And it’s a big reason why Old Homestead Steakhouse has endured for as long as it has—since 1868, to be exact. When brothers Marc and Greg Sherry brought over the Las Vegas version of the New York City classic to Caesars Palace (complete with “Annabelle the Cow,” a decoration that topped the original restaurant’s roof for decades), it was an instant hit, and that’s because it stays true to its core concept: Great steaks, and all that goes with that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Feeling romantic? Check out these Vegas bars and lounges

You’ve brought your lover to Las Vegas but now you need to know where to take them. The pressure is off, my friends, because we’ve made the choice for you. Any of the following spots are perfect for a romantic rendezvous. Sleek and sexy with a bit of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas

On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fsrmagazine.com

Ramsay's Kitchen Opens in Harrah's Las Vegas

Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay's Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay's travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah's Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the grand opening celebration, Chef...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

This Tasty Steakhouse Opens Second Location In Henderson, Nevada

Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse is a premiere restaurant and butcher shop tucked away in the beautiful Tivoli Village. The restaurant side is known for their Creekstone all natural cuts of meat, elegant small plates and sautéed vegetables. The restaurant launched back in 2013 and has been a prime staple in many family dinners. The atmosphere is very rustic but sheik.
HENDERSON, NV
rtcsnv.com

Take transit to shop ‘til you drop this holiday season

The holidays are here! Retailers around the Las Vegas valley are gearing up for a rush of shoppers over the next few weeks. If you’re looking to snag some deals and avoid crowded parking lots, ditch the driving and ride transit to all of your holiday shopping stops. To...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Shut up and drink: Double Down Saloon in Las Vegas turns 30

Nevadans live in a state that, if you didn’t know better, you’d sometimes think was built yesterday. It’s not always easy to find homes that are older than a decade; we have constant builds or renewals on the Strip; and our roads are being remade incessantly. So...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $9.999 Million Henderson Modern Home offers Unparalleled Artistic Beauty Unrivaled Anywhere in The Las Vegas Valley Area

7 Talus Court, Henderson, Nevada is a guard-gated Ascaya property in a location that simply cannot be replicated with Indoor and outdoor appeal have been masterfully blended, seamlessly merging both industrial and natural elements. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Talus Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway

Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Top 50 Vegas Eateries

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Soar into the Holidays with FlyOver in Las Vegas’ 40 Percent off Black Friday Deal

SOAR INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH FLYOVER IN LAS VEGAS’. Immersive Flight Ride Attraction Offers 40 Percent Off Nov. 21 Through Dec. 5. To kick off Black Friday, FlyOver in Las Vegas – the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction – is offering 40 percent off ticket prices from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 5. Use promo code: FLYBLACKFRIDAY at checkout on flyoverlasvegas.com to redeem online.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hanging By a Thread

Jackie Robinson Jr's plan to build a 23,000-seat sports and entertainment arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has gone through numerous ups and downs in the nine years since it was proposed. But this week the project got a bit of good news when the Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
719
Followers
272
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy