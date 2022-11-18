Three More Proper Eats Concepts Revealed

Aria Resort & Casino has announced three more concepts that will open in its upcoming food hall Proper Eats . According to coverage published on Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal , Proper Eats will also include Laughing Buddha , Easy Donuts , and Proper Bar .

Proper Bar: Serving as the the centerpiece of the food hall, Proper Bar will offer Proper Eats guests mixologist-crafted cocktails. The Review-Journal coverage teases a Kosher-Style cocktail with vodka, iced tea, and lemonade, and a Gin-Z, with gin, Aperol, and prosecco.

This ramen concept has a single dish mentioned in the coverage: a tonkatsu ramen made with pork bone broth, with stir-fried pork belly, sweet corn, and bean sprouts. Easy Donuts : A donut shop is a safe bet for any food hall. Easy donuts will offer craft coffee and an array of specialty donuts that will include an ever-changing seasonal selection.

These three concepts will join an already-impressive roster of food and drink locations, including headliners like Seoul Bird , Wexler’s Deli , and Temaki ; an outpost of Steve Aoki ’s pizza concept Pizzaoki ; and the Sesame Collective ’s Shalom Y’all .

Also opening at the food hall is Lola’s Burgers , a concept developed by Oliver Wharton , founder of A Perfect Bite Hospitality , the restaurant management group behind Proper Eats.

Photo: Laughing Buddha Official

Photo: Easy Donuts Official

