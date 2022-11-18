ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

odusports.com

Monarchs Drop Charleston Classic Finale To Davidson 66-61

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ben Stanley had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead three in double figures on Sunday as the Old Dominion men's basketball team dropped a 66-61 decision to Davidson in the final day of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. ODU (3-3) jumped out...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Monarchs Stumble at Xavier, 65-49

CINCINNATI – A late fourth-quarter run wasn't enough as Old Dominion women's basketball dropped its road game at Xavier 65-49 Saturday at Cintas Center. Amari Young led the Monarchs (2-2) in the loss with seven points, five rebounds, one assist and a block. Makayla Dickens, Kaye Clark, Brianna Jackson, Althea Kara Angeles and Taleah Washington all finished with five points. Brenda Fontana had a team-high three assists to go along with four points. On defense, Joy Campbell collected three steals while Jackson and Washington also recorded one block each.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Win by 97! CNU women match record for margin of victory, points

Nationally-ranked Captains women’s basketball team rolls, 120-23, over Goucher NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport’s women’s basketball team matched program records for points in a game and its margin of victory in its 120-23 win over Goucher Saturday. The 97-point margin of victory and the 120 points overall by the Captains match program records […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier is basically where they were last year

A lot of the narrative surrounding this team right now is that this team has either made progress since last season or will make significant progress as the season goes on. A tweeter mentioned that this team, from a program that has missed four straight NCAA tournaments, would be an eight or nine seed. This was shouted down as being too pessimistic. Right here JBel (and we love you) said “Miller is having a big impact and it is only going to get better.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Spreading love and harmony through the Peace Bowl Classic

CINCINNATI — Youth football players are hitting the field to send a message of peace and unity throughout Cincinnati. It’s part of the annual Peace Bowl Classic. “It’s awesome because you can always count on your friends to help you through whatever you need to,” football player with the Peace Bowl Classic, Kenyon Brooks, said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crossroads annual food drive takes place this weekend around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Crossroads Church community is holding their annual food drive this weekend to help feed more than 100,000 people across Ohio and Kentucky. The 26th annual food drive will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 across the Greater Cincinnati area. Crossroads Oakley at 3500 Madison Road will hold its Food Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, Crossroads will hold another Food Drive in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Historic Holloway House in Avondale to be new resources center, home for teen moms

CINCINNATI — For Rosemary Oglesby-Henry this mission is personal. "We learned through COVID that more than 35% of our teen parents were homeless. And there was nowhere for them to go. So this is vital to this area because it will be the first of its kind in the larger Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana areas," said Oglesby-Henry, CEO & founder of the organization.
CINCINNATI, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati

Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
CINCINNATI, OH
star64.tv

Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WAVY News 10

Two dead following shootings in Hampton

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication …. William & Mary raising tuition for general graduate …. WAVY News 10. Suspects in Hampton abduction case to appear in court. Tyrod Taylor Foundation feeds families with today’s …. WAVY...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton

Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication …. William & Mary raising tuition for general graduate …. Suspects in Hampton abduction case to appear in court. Tyrod Taylor Foundation feeds families with today’s …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Nostalgia play:...
HAMPTON, VA

