Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one sent to hospital

TULSA, Okla. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car crashed into an Ida Red store. It happened at the location near 91st and Yale. Two employees were inside the store at the time. Ida Red said one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa apartments damaged following fire

TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Neighbors Describe Fatal Crash Into Jenks Home That Started House Fire

A home in Jenks is destroyed after a woman veered off the Creek turnpike and into a home near 33rd West Avenue, sparking a fire. Neighbors said it's their worst nightmare but are thankful the people inside the home weren't hurt. Troopers said the driver died after her pickup burst through a fence and straight into the home. Thankfully, the family members inside got out before it caught on fire.
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago

TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK

