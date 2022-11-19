Read full article on original website
Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one sent to hospital
TULSA, Okla. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car crashed into an Ida Red store. It happened at the location near 91st and Yale. Two employees were inside the store at the time. Ida Red said one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Four TPD officers first on scene relive medical building shooting
It's a day that Tulsans will never forget. On June 1, a man entered the Warren Clinic, opened fire and killed four people.
Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Led Officers On Overnight Chase
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man allegedly led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle near North Kingston Avenue and East Easton Street and ran on foot across I-244. Officers say they then lost sight...
Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip
Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.
Tulsa apartments damaged following fire
TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
TPD asks public’s help identifying woman who stole a gun from a downtown apartment
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a woman they suspect stole a gun from an apartment in downtown Tulsa on Nov. 14, 2022. Police said the apartment belongs to the owner of The Gypsy Coffee House, and it sits on top of the coffee shop. The burglar...
Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder
Officers were called to a home following a possible stabbing in Sapulpa.
Oklahoma Man Among 5 Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Police are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night killing 5 and injuring another 25. Now friends and family are remembering the five people who were killed, including a man from Green Country, Daniel Aston. The victim from Oklahoma,...
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago
TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
Tulsa family says justice is served after murder conviction
A Tulsa family says justice is served after the man accused of killing their loved one was convicted by a federal jury.
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
