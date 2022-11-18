Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, closing out the season not only with the championship but also a record 15 wins. Verstappen had already claimed the championship, the second of his career, during October’s Japanese Grand...
qcnews.com
F1 to launch all-female race series in 2023
Formula 1 last week announced plans for the new F1 Academy, an all-female race series that’s set to launch in 2023 and serve as a driver development program for young female racers. Aimed at drivers currently in go-karting or other junior categories, the series aims to encourage more female...
qcnews.com
America’s Logan Sargeant to enter F1 in 2023 with Williams
An American driver is set to enter Formula 1 for the first time since 2015, when Alexander Rossi last drove for former team Marussia. Current Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant is set to join Williams in 2023 after securing enough points in the 2022 F2 season to gain an FIA Super License, which he achieved on Saturday at an F2 race in Abu Dhabi.
