Columbia Missourian
Griffith leads Hickman boys basketball to second straight win
Hickman boys basketball won its second game of the season, defeating Blue Springs 68-39 on Tuesday in Columbia. Josiah Griffith hit five 3s and led the Kewpies in scoring with 17 points.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman defeats Blue Springs South in season opener
Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday. Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16, and...
Sullivan Independent News
2022 Four Rivers Junior Football League Sixth Grade Champions
The 2022 Four Rivers Junior Football League had an undefeated season. They won the quarterfinal game against Owensville, 37-0 and the Semifinals game against Union, 34-8. The 6th graders became champions when they beat Blair Oaks in the championship game, 28-8. The Eagles were coached by T.J. and Randy Carey,...
Photos: St. Dominic makes history with win over Parkway Central in Missouri Class 4 quarterfinals
The St. Dominic football team got a big boost with the return of dynamic senior running back Jackson Overton. Overton, one of the state's best running backs as a junior when he racked up 1,642 total yards and scored 29 touchdowns, suffered a broken clavicle in the Crusaders' jamboree. He returned ...
Columbia Missourian
More than Battle Line Trophy on the line for MU football
Missouri plays in quite a few football rivalry games each year. There’s the Mayor’s Cup against South Carolina, which eventually ends up in either Columbia, Missouri, or Columbia, South Carolina.
Columbia Missourian
Frank's scoring, stingy defense power Missouri women's basketball past Wake Forest
Senior forward Hayley Frank led the way offensively and Missouri’s defense held Wake Forest below 30% shooting in a 69-47 win over the Demon Deacons on Monday in Nassau, Bahamas. The Tigers’ 22-point win in the opener of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship is their largest margin of...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers survive early offensive scares, win big against Delta Devils
Missouri men’s basketball led by just three points at halftime to a Mississippi Valley State team that came out tenacious and made the Tigers uncomfortable early. However, MU weathered a tricky Delta Devils' defensive scheme , bursting out in transition in the second half to secure a 83-62 win.
Columbia Missourian
MU's Hodge named SEC player of the week
Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates took four familiar faces with him to Columbia from Cleveland State, and guard D’Moi Hodge has been the best of the bunch thus far. On Monday, Hodge was named SEC player of the week after stellar performances against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Mississippi...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers dance with Delta Devils, come out on top
The Missouri men's basketball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away from what had been a tight game and securing an 83-62 win over the Delta Devils on Sunday night. The win meant the Tigers improved to 5-0 to start the season. The Tigers were...
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
abc17news.com
Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball swept in straight sets
Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The loss came a day after the Tigers swept the Aggies for their second Southeastern Conference win.
Columbia Missourian
Local pro pickleball player embraces community
It sounds like tennis, looks like badminton and plays like ping-pong. Pickleball is one of the hottest sports that is rapidly gaining popularity around the globe, and Columbia is home to one of its biggest superstars.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri reportedly changes play-caller, sees notable offensive improvement
Missouri has made a chance to its offensive play-caller, and the Tigers have already seen a notable improvement in its production. Eli Drinkwitz gave up play-calling duties after he revealed about a month ago that he’d be open to it. Drinkwitz had called plays since he was hired at Missouri ahead of the 2020 season. Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, a former offensive coordinator at Washington, was elevated to offensive play-caller for the Tigers and has handled offensive play-calling duties in the team’s last 2 games, sources told On3.
3 St. Louis women hit 3 holes-in-one on a golf trip
ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis women recently took a golf trip to Las Vegas and returned with three once-in-a-lifetime memories. Carol Cullinaire, 84, has been golfing for a long time. "I got my first set of clubs in 1960," Cullinaire said. Susan Degrandele, 59, also golfs...
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
FOX2now.com
Catching up with Mike Martz
Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the architect of the "Greatest Show on Turf" on Sports Final. Catching up with Mike Martz. Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox...
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound.
Columbia Missourian
Eric Parsons, Adlai Williams, Laron Williams, Jim Williams, Abe Williams and Andrew Williams react to a missed goal
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
