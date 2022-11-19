ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman defeats Blue Springs South in season opener

Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday. Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16, and...
2022 Four Rivers Junior Football League Sixth Grade Champions

The 2022 Four Rivers Junior Football League had an undefeated season. They won the quarterfinal game against Owensville, 37-0 and the Semifinals game against Union, 34-8. The 6th graders became champions when they beat Blair Oaks in the championship game, 28-8. The Eagles were coached by T.J. and Randy Carey,...
Tigers survive early offensive scares, win big against Delta Devils

Missouri men’s basketball led by just three points at halftime to a Mississippi Valley State team that came out tenacious and made the Tigers uncomfortable early. However, MU weathered a tricky Delta Devils' defensive scheme , bursting out in transition in the second half to secure a 83-62 win.
MU's Hodge named SEC player of the week

Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates took four familiar faces with him to Columbia from Cleveland State, and guard D’Moi Hodge has been the best of the bunch thus far. On Monday, Hodge was named SEC player of the week after stellar performances against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Mississippi...
Tigers dance with Delta Devils, come out on top

The Missouri men's basketball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away from what had been a tight game and securing an 83-62 win over the Delta Devils on Sunday night. The win meant the Tigers improved to 5-0 to start the season. The Tigers were...
Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
MU volleyball swept in straight sets

Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The loss came a day after the Tigers swept the Aggies for their second Southeastern Conference win.
Local pro pickleball player embraces community

It sounds like tennis, looks like badminton and plays like ping-pong. Pickleball is one of the hottest sports that is rapidly gaining popularity around the globe, and Columbia is home to one of its biggest superstars.
Missouri reportedly changes play-caller, sees notable offensive improvement

Missouri has made a chance to its offensive play-caller, and the Tigers have already seen a notable improvement in its production. Eli Drinkwitz gave up play-calling duties after he revealed about a month ago that he’d be open to it. Drinkwitz had called plays since he was hired at Missouri ahead of the 2020 season. Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, a former offensive coordinator at Washington, was elevated to offensive play-caller for the Tigers and has handled offensive play-calling duties in the team’s last 2 games, sources told On3.
Catching up with Mike Martz

Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the architect of the "Greatest Show on Turf" on Sports Final. Catching up with Mike Martz. Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox...
